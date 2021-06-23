• Prophet Nigel Gaisie has charged members of Lighthouse Church to support their leader, Dag Heward Mills, in his Otumfour saga

• He said the members must act as the Ashanti youth are doing, threatening to close down Heward Mills’ church in the region

• Heward Mills has been caught on a tape secretly insulting Otumfou and calling him a “useless” king

• The issue has degenerated into a social media war between Heward Mills and followers of Otumfou

Popular Ghanaian prophet, Nigel Gaisie, has called on members of Lighthouse Church to rise up and defend their leader, Dag Heward Mills, in his saga with Otumfou.

He said the members should emulate the action of the Ashanti youth who have shown unflinching support for Otumfou.

Heward Mills was caught on tape insulting Otumfou and called him names, including that he is a useless king.

A collage of Dag Heward Mills, Nigel Gaisie, and Otumfou. Photo credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Even though he has publicly aplogised to Otumfou, the Ashanti youth are agitating and have threatened to close down Heward Mill’s church in the Ashanti Region.

Nigel Gaisie further urged all pastors to be strengthened and prepared to fight for their leaders and the church in times like this.

He also threw shade against the government, criticising the high cost of fuel, and the increasing of lawlessness coupled with the murder of police officers.

Nigel Gaisie said bullion vans are being attacked and yet the best answer the IGP could give was that it is only in heaven that there is no war.

Heward Mills vs. Otumfou

The pastor has come under massive attack after the tape was leaked by an unidentified person.

He insulted Otumfuo and accused him of only enriching himself while doing nothing monumental for the Ashanti Region.

He made a quick apology after YEN.com.gh’s publication went viral, explaining that he made the said comments about 20 years ago.

However, a biographer has exposed Heward Mills and said the unfortunate comments were made just recently.

Heward Mills vs. Lighthouse pastors

He was recently in the news when some of his former pastors accused him of defaulting in their SSNIT payments.

Some of the pastors made other damaging claims against Heward Mills, including that he called their wives witches and urged them to divorce.

