The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is striking from today, October 10, 2024, despite Organised Labour’s decision to suspend its planned strike to force government action on illegal mining.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

In a referendum on October 9, the union voted to proceed with the strike across all 15 UTAG branches.

UTAG is at odds with organised labour, which called off its strike protesting illegal mining

Source: Getty Images

The union has instructed its members to adhere to the strike until the government formally announces a nationwide ban on all mining and prospecting activities.

The President of the University of Ghana UTAG branch, Professor Ransford Gyampo, assured that the union would be resolute

Why did organised labour call off the strike?

The decision to suspend the strike was made during an emergency meeting on October 9, 2024.

In a media briefing, Joshua Ansah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, explained that the unions wanted to observe the government’s implementation of measures to call off the strike.

President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Minister for Defence to deploy additional military personnel to strengthen Operation Halt, the government’s initiative to curb illegal mining.

The unions had threatened the strike if the government did not take action to combat illegal mining.

Organised Labour wanted to compel the government to declare a state of emergency and ramp up efforts to address the environmental devastation caused by galamsey.

Hesitation from unions

Some unions had backed away from the strike even before the official suspension.

The Ghana Medical Association, for example, withdrew from the anti-galamsey strike.

Some dissenters within organised labour opposed the union's decision to embark on an industrial action.

Some felt the call for a nationwide strike was politically motivated. These members even threatened to sue over the planned strike.

Amenfi East illegal miners storm assembly office

YEN.com.gh reported that some illegal miners in Amenfi East stormed their assembly office in protest of the anti-galamsey strike by organised labour.

Videos showed scores of miners at the assembly office vowing not to stop illegal mining.

Daily Guide reported that assembly staff, part of organised labour, were barred from working due to threats against the government.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh