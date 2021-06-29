. Ahoufe Patri has dazzled social media users with stunning photos

. In the photos, she proved why she is one of the prettiest actresses in Ghana

. The photos have caught the attention of Kalybos

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, popularly known in showbiz as Ahoufe Patri, has caused a stir on social media.

The actress has fed the eyes of her fans on social media with beautiful photos.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Ahoufe Patri was captured in a bedroom sitting on a bed.

Ahoufe Patri: Star actress causes stir with fresh bedroom photos (Photo credit: Instagarm/Ahoufe Patri)

Source: Original

From the photos, she wore black lingerie as she looked so stunning.

She then posed beautifully for the camera to capture.

The photos have caught the attention of actor Kalybos as he shouted.

He wrote, "Yummy."

Other social media users also reacted to Ahoufe Patri's stunning photps.

@nura_ladi: "Yes mama."

@___umchoco: "Ouuuuu."

@tall.samuel: "Crushhhg."

@kojo3623: "Beautiful girl I like you."

Meanwhile, there was a big drama on Date Rush on Sunday, June 27, 2021, when Ali and Shemima Adams appeared on the reunion edition.

The two lovebirds fell flat on their backs moments after they climbed the stage upon their introduction.

The fall came as a result of an attempt by the slim-looking Ali to carry the heavy-weighted Shemima upon their arrival on stage.

In a video that later went viral, Ali was dressed in a white boubou while Shemima looked dazzling in a red dress.

Arriving on the stage, the two danced around and had fun with Shemima giving her backside to Ali to play with.

An overly excited Ali decided to show strength by carrying the plus-sized Shemima. But his attempt ended badly.

Shemima seemed too heavy for Ali to carry and he dropped her on the floor with himself also going down.

In other news, Gospel singer, Diana Antwi Hamilton, has shared her shock in an interview on Hitz FM about her song, Adom, winning one of the top awards at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards.

Released in September 2020, the song scooped the Most Popular Song of the Year award at the nation’s most prestigious music awards scheme.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen