Fadda Dickson, the managing director of Despite Media, has taken social media by storm.

Fadda Dickson is not only good when it comes to managing companies but has got a great sense of fashion.

He has released eight lovely photos giving fashion goals on Instagram.

Fadda Dickson: 8 photos of Despite's right man proves he is a true fashionista (Photo credit: Instagram/Fadda Dickson)

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fadda Dickson is seen dressed in an expensive suit.

From the photos, he proved his high knowledge when it comes to fashion.

With how he is dressed in the photos he didn't only flaunt his fashion idea but also showed off riches.

Caption the photos, he borrowed Michelle Obama's words, "You may not always have a comfortable life and you will not always be able to solve all of the world’s problems at once but don’t ever underestimate the importance you can have because history has shown us that courage can be contagious and hope can take on a life of its own."

Social media users have reacted to Fadda Dickson's photos.

@younggovenor: "Best Daddy ever"

@march_veryown: "Father one."

@abena_rhables: "Always on point."

@rebeccaagbalenyo: "This is the real gold nkoaaa n not the other one."

@paul_elvis1: "Gentility to the heights level, Zim zim. This your suit de3 it well look good on me 4 my coming graduation."

Swipe for more photos:

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has stunned Ghanaians with his enviable reading skills in a new video.

Being supervised by his mother, Majesty happily flipped through the pages of his book to read from William Shakespeare.

His mother, Michy, shared the video to her Instagram page and indicated in the caption that it was the longest reading ever Majesty has had.

The expression on Majesty’s face as he read proved that he was really enjoying himself with the book.

The video has caught the attention of many social media users who have reacted to it.

