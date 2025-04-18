Dr Frank Amoakohene, the newly appointed regional minister for the Ashanti Region, recently led a medical screening exercise

The event held at the Kumasi Central Prisons saw the medically trained minister taking samples

His moments from the event have gained significant traction from his admirers, who took to social media to hail him

On April 17, Dr Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, was at the Kumasi Central Prisons for a health screening, organised as part of his 10-day Ashanti Festival.

The festival is one of the minister's flagship events initiatives since assuming office after John Dramani Mahama's appointment.

It has brought together several statesmen and key figures from the Ashanti Region, including Nana Ama McBrown, helping to project the region as a force in Ghana.

During the health screening, the politician was spotted with his stethoscope taking samples and providing consultation services for the inmates and officers.

Before the screening, the minister inspected some craft and art products made by the inmates and called for significant investments in their talent.

Speaking after the exercise, Dr Amoakohene posted an update on social media, describing it as a humbling experience. He said

"Today, I put on my stethoscope once again and personally conducted laboratory tests and medical consultations for some of the officers and inmates during the Health Screening event at the Kumasi Central Prisons as part of #AshantiFest2025."

"It was a humbling and fulfilling experience to reconnect with my medical roots while serving the people in a different capacity. Healthcare must reach every corner of our society — including those behind bars. Service to humanity knows no boundaries."

Dr Amoakohene's service to inmates stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Dr Amoakohene's efforts in ensuring that inmates and officers get access to healthcare.

Dictionary Empiredy said:

"Like joke, like joke, Dr Frank Amoakohene is slowly dismantling NPP in the Asante region."

Quabena GH wrote:

"Doctor woy3 too much, I bet you're serving Ashanti region in style kudos to you . Many Regional Ministers must learn from you."

Amoako Edmund remarked:

"This is what the people of Ashanti need. A young and vibrant leader not an old man who knows how to talk but not do the do. Congratulations snr man."

Grant Kwadwo Sarfo shared:

"Doc. In fact you are very and positively infectious. I cherish every bit of your charisma and attitude. May God bless you and enable you to succeed 🙏🙏🔥."

Arthur Gidi Giddy commented:

"Anytime I see something like this, I also see the one you succeeded and I’m always like wow!"

Stephen Mensah-pinto added:

"This is the kind of ministers and government officials we need. Not the old fools with arrogant behavior. NPP must go to the opposition forever."

Dr Amoakohene meets Afenyo-Markin

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Alexander Afenyo Markin, the leader of the minority caucus in Ghana's ninth parliament, had caught up with the newly appointed Dr Frank Amoakohene.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Dr Frank Amoakohene was spotted enjoying a hearty moment with the minority leader.

Their heartwarming interaction intrigued scores of people on social media, considering the politicians' different political backgrounds..

