Iran has pushed back against recent remarks by Donald Trump suggesting that Team Melli should avoid the 2026 World Cup for their own “life and safety”

The Middle Eastern nation’s participation in the tournament remains uncertain amid ongoing geopolitical tensions with the United States

If Iran follows through on its sports minister’s stance and boycotts the competition, FIFA will have full discretion to impose sanctions

Iran has responded strongly to remarks from Donald Trump suggesting the country should reconsider its involvement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The comments from the US president stirred debate across the football world and prompted a firm reaction from Iranian officials, who insist their participation in the global tournament cannot be determined by any single nation.

Will Iran play at the World Cup?

Trump shared his views on the Truth Social platform on Thursday, March 12, hinting that security concerns could make Iran’s presence at the competition inappropriate.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

The message came shortly after Trump met with Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, to discuss preparations for the 2026 tournament – which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Following their meeting, Infantino shared an update on social media while addressing the situation involving Iran.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026,” he wrote on Instagram.

“During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States.”

Interestingly, Iran’s group stage fixtures are scheduled to take place on American soil, adding another layer of intrigue to the developing story.

Iran hits back at Trump's warning

Shortly after Infantino’s remarks, Iran’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali questioned the country’s involvement following recent military tensions.

"Given that this corrupt government assassinated our leader [Ayatollah Ali Khamenei], there are no conditions which allow us to participate in the World Cup."

Despite those concerns, the Iranian national team later issued a strong response through social media, stressing that decisions regarding the tournament fall solely under FIFA’s authority.

"The World Cup is a historic and international event, and its governing body is FIFA — not any individual or country," the team wrote on Instagram.

"Iran’s national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament. Certainly, no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of “host” yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event."

Meanwhile, former FIFA regulatory director James Kitching weighed in on the situation, explaining that the global governing body would ultimately determine the next steps if a qualified side chooses to withdraw from the tournament.

According to him, FIFA has full authority to decide what action should follow should Iran opt not to take part in the competition.

Iran could be banned by FIFA

