Ghanaian media personality, popularly known as Fatty Skinny, has received congratulatory messages after posting a video announcing his relocation to the US.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the Angel FM journalist taking a stroll in his Black Stars jersey.

Fatty Skinny wore a bright smile as he apparently enjoyed the beautiful scenery the US has to offer.

It remains unclear whether he is practising as a journalist in the US or may have chosen a different career path.

The adorable video, which showed his massive transformation after relocating to the US, was captioned:

"A hunter who brought a goat to the house is a thief."

Nana Yaa Brefo moves to the US

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo said she had relocated from Ghana to the United States to work and had settled on being a rideshare driver.

Her relocation received mixed reactions, but she stated she was not fazed because she was not ashamed to be working for a living.

In a video, she also explained how the process of becoming an Uber driver in the US works, detailing the registration process and contrasting it with the Ghanaian experience.

Nana Yaa Brefo also promised to share more content regarding her journey as an Uber driver in the United States.

Derrick Ayim shares experience living in the US

Derrick Ayim, another popular Ghanaian journalist who relocated to the US, has opened up about his time in the country.

Ayim, who previously worked with Accra-based MX24, moved to the US last year.

A video showed him in a visibly excited mood as he shared news of his relocation to the US with his followers on social media.

Ayim, dressed warmly in winter attire and a kuja hat, beamed with joy as he stepped outside to embrace the snow.

Many of his followers also took notice of his American-inspired accent, which sparked playful reactions in the comments section.

Reactions to Fatty Skinny relocating to the US

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have congratulated Fatty Skinny on his relocation to the US.

