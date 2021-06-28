A young man, Chidiebere Anyanwu, has expressed gratitude to his mum for making his higher institution journey possible

After writing his final paper, Chidiebere went to meet his mum at her place of work so she could sign on his white shirt full of signatures

In an adorable photo Chidiebere shared on his Linkedin page, the proud mum could be seen writing words of commendation on her son's shirt

The young man appreciated his mum for sending him to the higher institution. Photo credit: Chidiebere Anyanwu/LinkedIn

In a gratitude post on his LinkedIn page, Chidiebere disclosed how his mum was always there for him while in school.

According to him, the woman would always meet all his financial needs no matter how difficult they were.

In his words:

"After my last exam in the university of Nigeria yesterday, I went in search of that one woman, who was there to lift my spirit up when I was sceptical about my efforts, who was there to answer to any financial demand no matter how difficult it was to raise the money, who never stopped praying for me, who has a way of taking the roles of a mother, father, instructor, brother, sister, and friend, who never stopped loving me, and who never stopped being patient with me."

The woman is proud of her son

After finding his mum, Chidiebere said he hugged and kissed her, adding that the latter was joyful to see her son graduate from the higher institution.

He wrote:

"I went in search of her, my beloved mother. The moment I found her, I first of all hugged and kissed her. After moments of expressing her joy, she signed her signature on my shirt.

"The inscription reads: Well done my son.

"I love you mom."

Many are impressed

LinkedIn users flooded the comment section of the post to congratulate the young man.

Olubukola Popoola said:

"God bless you. Greater Heights in Jesus. Your children will honour you."

Ifeyinwa Oputa Ebenmelu commented:

"Congratulations dear! I know your mom and your brother Tochukwu. Your mom is an industrious woman. May God bless her and hers."

Lola Morenike Gbenle wrote:

"God bless her, Her labor will not be in vain .she will live long to enjoy the blessings God is making out of you. IJMN.AMEN."

Ijeoma J. Ogu commented:

"May God bless and keep her and may she live to see you prosper and turn back to take care of her in Jesus name, Amen!"

Young man kneels for his grandma in the market

In similar news, a young man, Edward, acknowledged his grandmother's sacrifices as he made a great public show of his appreciation in the market.

A LinkedIn user, Ayodeji Odeyele, who shared photos of the man and his grandma, revealed that he went straight on both knees in his graduation gown.

In one of the snaps, the mother placed her hand on his head in a manner that suggested she was praying for him.

