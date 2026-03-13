The Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, has disclosed the results from a DNA test he recently conducted on his children

In a video, he detailed that one of his children, whom he had been fathering for about nine years, happened to be another man's kid

The revelation has sparked massive reactions online as Ghanaians thronged the comments section to share their varied opinions

The Ghanaian Kumawood actor and singer, Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lilwin, has caused a stir on social media with a DNA test result he conducted on his five children.

In a TikTok Live session with two other streamers, the actor stated that he was moved to conduct a paternity test recently, only to find out one of his five children, whom he has fathered for about nine years, is not his blood.

Although Kwadwo Nkansah did not disclose which one of his children happens to be the victim, he detailed that the kid in question is not aware.

Explaining his reaction after the discovery, the actor said, although he was hurt, he did not get angry because he had taken care of kids who were not his blood and so took them as one of them.

The revelation by Lil Win has triggered massive reactions on social media, as many suggested the child may be his son with his ex-wife.

The TikTok video of Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win sparking about the DNA results is below:

Reactions to Lil Win’s DNA issue

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's DNA revelation.

Omanhene wrote:

“We told you so. I remember people said the same thing, but you did not listen.”

Daakyehemaa wrote:

“I have known this for a long time, so it is true.”

Yaa Official wrote:

“Eii, but the lady was already having one child before getting married to him or.”

Kwame Essen wrote:

“I will not be thrilled if it is his child from his first wife. That woman, erh!”

Fans advise Lil Win to conduct DNA test

Meanwhile, some concerned fans urged Kwadwo Nkansah to go for a DNA test to establish the paternity of his five sons.

The advice came after the actor released captivating family photos of himself, his wife, and five sons to mark his birthday celebration on April 15, 2022.

In the images, the Kumawood actor, who was in a white and red attire, posed with the family sitting on a sofa.

The sizzling photos garnered reactions from personalities in the entertainment circles, and from some fans who questioned the resemblance between the father and children.

The TikTok video of the journalist calling for mandatory DNA is below:

Journalist calls on Mahama for Mandatory DNA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that during a show on Kasapa 102.5, a top journalist with EIB Networks called on the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, to make it mandatory for all families and hospitals to carry out paternity tests for all newborns.

He argued that several Ghanaian men are raising children who are not biologically theirs.

According to him, men are being misled too often, and it is time the government intervene to protect those who might otherwise hesitate to take action.

