Counsellor Lutterodt's arrest by the police for allegedly inciting violence and offensive conduct has stirred reactions

It emerged that Angel Asiamah recently prophesied doom for the controversial counsellor over his remarks about his marriage

Ghanaians who reacted to the post have meanwhile shared their views on the prophetic declaration by Angel Asiamah

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Angel Asiamah, the husband of Agradaa, is trending in the wake of the arrest of controversial Ghanaian counsellor and media personality, Counsellor George Lutterodt.

This comes after a video of a prophetic declaration he made about Counsellor Lutterodt began making waves online following the arrest.

Counsellor Lutterodt Reportedly Arrested Over Daddy Lumba Burial Saga

Source: Instagram

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed Angel Asiamah delivering a sermon while lashing out at Counsellor Lutterodt on Sunday, March 8, 2026, over certain utterances he made regarding his marriage to Agradaa.

Although he did not mention his name directly, Angel Asiamah took offence at Counsellor Lutterodt's statement and prophesied that the media personality would be exposed for his ulterior motives to ruin marriages and destroy homes.

"He has never worked on the title he has taken upon himself. I have never heard him urging couples with problems in their marriages to see him. He is always seeking to destroy marriages, so he carries that title for nothing. He is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and I prophecy to the Lord that one day He should expose him so people will know the ulterior movives for which he seeks to destroy marriages. If you listen to his advice, you will take a wrong decision. I plead with God that anyone in Ghana who listens to the message of that man should disregard it. He has never said anything that brings blessings into people's lives."

Angel Asiamah's, the husband of Agradaa delivers doom prophecy about Angel Asiamah. Photo credit: @Republic FM/Facebook, @Angel Asiamah

Source: UGC

Details of Counsellor Lutterodt’s arrest

Barely 24 hours after Angel Asiamah made the declaration about Counsellor Lutterodt, it was reported that Counsellor Lutterodt was arrested on Monday, March 9, 2026.

A report from Kessben FM said Counsellor Lutterodt was arrested and detained by the Ghana Police Service for allegedly inciting violence under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), as well as offensive conduct conducive to a breach of the peace under Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

This comes after he allegedly called on the youth of Ga to invade the East Legon residence of Daddy Lumba amid reports that the late musician had been buried there.

Watch the TikTok video of Angel Asiamah’s prophecy below.

Reactions to Angel Asiamah's prophecy

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the comments by Angel Asiamah.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"Counsellor Lutterodt's statement was unfortunate."

Blessing Awuku opined:

"God bless you, papa.

Lutterodt speaks on Eazzy and Medikal's affair

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt shared a doom prediction about rapper Medikal and his girlfriend, Eazzy.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Adom TV on Tuesday, January 6, 2025, Counsellor Lutterodt warned Medikal that he faced another failed marriage if he married Eazzy.

He opined that there were certain things the musician needed to do after the failure of his first marriage, which he had not yet completed.

Source: YEN.com.gh