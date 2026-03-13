Lily, a Ghanaian who works as a delivery lady in Dubai, shared her experience, highlighting job satisfaction and good pay

She discussed the challenges she faces while navigating the busy streets of Dubai as a motorbike courier

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts

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Lily, a Ghanaian living and working in Dubai as a delivery lady, has shared parts of her story as an employee in the courier services of the country.

The young Ghanaian girl indicated that she lived in Tarkwa in the Western Region before relocating to Dubai in search of greener pastures.

In a video on X, Lily said that the delivery job in Dubai pays well and she is happy working in the sector. She also shared some of the challenges she encounters as a delivery lady on the streets of Dubai.

"It is not a bad job at all. The drivers in this country drive carelessly, so if you are not careful, they will knock you down. So you have to drive carefully. I have been doing this job for eight months now."

Lily stated that she knew how to ride a motorbike even before moving to Dubai.

"In Ghana, I was living in Tarkwa. I was riding a motorbike in Ghana before I travelled to Dubai. I came into the country with an employment visa."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to delivery lady in Dubai's story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@yohane_adiyisem said:

"So why would a lady date two or more men when she can work and get money for herself? I pity girls who date men because of their money. God will punish them."

@JoelOdompleh04 wrote:

"Hardworking ☺️☺️☺️. I'm happy for her."

@Y3adwumaDen said:

"Don tilo the ambassador to Dubai 😁😁 akoaa wie de3 wode Canada ky3 no koraaa nnko ooo."

@mr_kwabla wrote:

"Many of them work so hard, become more law-abiding and disciplined once they enter a system that strictly enforces its rules, a stark contrast to the more relaxed attitude often seen back home."

@oliver_adusei said:

"I know another one who works with Noon here."

@Nanakayanfield wrote:

"Enti was that sub necessary 🤣🤣🤣🤣 sɛ yaanom make their face like tomorrow (Lopez you get missed call)."

@naabrown8 said:

"Hardworking lady."

Source: YEN.com.gh