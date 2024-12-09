A video of a young Ghanaian lady celebrating in the aftermath of the general election has gone viral

This comes after she indicated that her husband has been elected as an MP on the ticket of the NDC

Many people who commented on the video shared their opinions on the celebrations of the woman

A young Ghanaian lady, Rachael Dansoa, has warmed hearts online following her reaction after her husband was elected as a member of Parliament.

She took TikTok, where she posted a video announcing that Daniel Dung Mahama had been elected as the MP for Talensi on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress(NDC)

A young lady rejoices as her wife is elected as an MP Photo credit: @racheal.dansoa @A1 Radio 101.1MHz/Facebook

Source: UGC

Looking visibly happy, the lady with an NDC flag in her hands danced joyously as she expressed her appreciation to God for her husband's election victory.

The video, captioned "My husband is now the MP for Talensi," had over 5,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians who took to the comment section

Social media users who took the comment section of the video congratulated the young lady on her husband's election victory. Others also expressed hope that her husband would work for the best of his constituents.

Rev. Enoch Danquah commented:

"Congratulations... The Lord be gracious onto you and your husband. May you prosper on the seat.May you fulfil all your promises to the people."

Itz Mhe Unshakeable Bone reacted:

"He should bring development because we have really worked hard for him."

kasangta1 indicated:

"Congratulations to our brother for the victory, God bless us all , freedom has come."

shaker(Nawure finest) wrote:

"Congratulations to him, just praying and hoping dey do massive job for us as far as now all the four corners of bolgatanga is NDC mps."

John Dumelo rejoices after election victory

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Dumelo gave a rousing speech after the Electoral Commission declared him victorious in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

John Dumelo started his speech by getting the crowd charged as he shouted 'Ɛyɛ zu', to which the constituents responded 'Ɛyɛ za'.

He assured them that the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat would be an NDC henceforth.

Source: YEN.com.gh