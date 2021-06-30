John Mahama reacts to Ejura unrests; calls on Akufo-Addo to act immediately

John Mahama has reacted to the recent incidents happening in Ejura

The former president called on sitting president Akufo-Addo to take action immediately

Mahama's statement follows the loss of lives and uneasy tension in Ejura over protests

Former president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has reacted to the recent unrests that have reared their head in Ejura in the Ashanti region which has led to many deaths.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official website of John Mahama, the former president waded into the worrying incident and called for expedited action.

The former flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) called on President Akufo-Addo to act immediately to de-escalate the situation.

John Mahama also called for an investigation into the matter which led to the influx of military personnel and the death of some Ejura residents.

The NDC leader went on to extend his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for God to strengthen them in these tough times.

John Mahama's statement read: I add my voice to calls for calm following the shooting to death of two persons and the injury to many in Ejura today, following the murder of youth activist Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed. I have just seen a video of the firing of live ammunition into a crowd by persons wearing military attire, after the burial of the murdered youth activist.

I urgently call on President Nana Akufo-Addo to initiate an immediate de-escalation of the situation in Ejura. There must be a very thorough investigation of both the murder of the youth activist and the security rules of engagement, which resulted in the shooting to death of the two others.

My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and the Ejura community.

John Dramani Mahama

Former President of Ghana

Tuesday June 29, 2021

Mahama's statement follows the unrest that engulfed Ejura in the Ashanti region following the death of an alleged #FixTheCountry protestor.

Following the death and massed up anger among the youth, the military stepped into the matter and it subsequently led to the death of two other youth of the town.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video showing how residents of Ejura in the Ashanti region run for cover amid sporadic gunshots from security personnel has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, residents were seen fleeing the place they had massed up to demonstrate over the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.

The townspeople were looking to accost the alleged perpetrators of the mob injustice which led to the involvement of the security personnel.

Some heavily-armed military men were seen disembarking from the bucket of a pick-up truck and were seen firing warning shots into the air to disperse the crowds.

