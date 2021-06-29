• Ghanaian musician, KiDi, has fired back at trolls following happenings at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

• He said he is not a demon as some people are labelling him

• KiDi says singing secular music does not make him less righteous, saying that most gospel musicians are hypocrites

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Enjoyment hitmaker, KiDi, has hit back at those trolling him after he lost the Artiste of the Year Award at the 2021 VGMA to gospel singer, Diana Hamilton.

He said some people have looked down on him and keep asking how he expects to win the ultimate with a secular song, in effect, wanting to win over God.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, KiDi said he is no demon as the people are trying to make it look, adding that those who sing gospel music are not more righteous than him.

KiDi. Photo credit: kidimusic/Instagram

Source: UGC

According to KiDi, most of the people claiming to be Christians are hypocrites, explaining that after these same people sing gospel songs at church, they come to him to dance with Enjoyment.

Reaction

His comments in the video have got some praising him while others criticised him.

See some of the praise comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

adjoapremo: “Facts.”

ms__debbie_: “U did very well u had abt 3 awards.”

amanda.siribuo: “Sense.”

awuraamasarfo: “He is saying the truth, Christian must stop being judgmental, such traits doesn’t win anybody to the kingdom of God. If he didn’t win it’s not becos he is a demon, Music naaa was it not Lucifer that was the director? Oh we worry too much.”

princekennedygh: “So so matured and you are speaking facts and facts only.”

nas9272: “Nuggets of wisdom!.”

And now the comments that criticised him:

trish_fash233: “And the fact that you received such comments from people doesn’t mean they’re Christians. Christians in this country di33 we’re always chopping stray bullets. Not one person thinks that you, Kidi, are a demon. The Christians you’re even accusing bop to your song at weddings. Rest. Your frustration is obviously misplaced.”

trish_fash233: “He should rest. I’m sure those weren’t even threat messages nor any form of bullying. People are clearly having fun and making mockery of the situation. Agreed, it may not be fair but it comes with being a celebrity and in this case, a nominee. Netizens troll nominees all the time. You’re not the first and won’t be the last.

2021 VGMA Highlights

KiDi won a total of four awards at the 2021 VGMA, including EP of the Year, Highlife, and Best Afropop/Afrobeat Song.

He had hoped to win the ultimate but that did not happen and this has led to massive trolls against him.

Eno Barony also beat the likes of Sarkodie and Medikal to win the Best Rap Performance.

Another thing that made the headline at the 2021 VGMA was Nana Ama McBrown joining her ex-lover, Okyeame Kwame, on stage during his performance.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen