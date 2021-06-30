A brother of Abdul Nasir Yussif has demanded the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive Officer (MCE) of Ejura Sekyedumase

He has blamed Yussif's untimely death on the MCE

Abdul Nasir Yussif died from gunshots following a military attack on unarmed protesters urging justice for the murdered social media advocate, Ibrahim Mohammed

A brother of one of the young men killed in the Ejura protest has urged the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Salisu Bamba, following the death of his brother.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Abdul Nasir Yussif died from military gunshot targeting protesting youth urging justice for the murdered social media advocate, Ibrahim Mohammed, also known as Kaaka, in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

In an interview with JoyNews, the deceased's brother called for the dismissal of the current MCE, Salisu Bamba, while demanding justice for his slain brother.

He said the youth in the Ejura community are ready to die if the government fails to deliver swift justice and bring the killers to book.

''My brother is dead. The doctor confirmed that he's dead. They're four people; two have died. I feel sad. I'm not in good condition right now.

''If the MCE sent those military people to come and kill us, we are ready to die,'' he said.

He demanded the removal of Salisu Bamba as the MCE of the district while claiming he was the reason why the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) lost in that area.

''If Nana Addo wants the people of Ejura to know that what happened is not his fault, he should quickly change the MCE. Nana Addo lost in Ejura because of the MCE. I don't think NPP will win in Ejura again,'' he claimed.

Details of the second victim

Meanwhile, details of one of the protesters, Muntala Mohammed who was shot and killed by the military during a demonstration by a section of the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase have emerged, reports myjoyonline.com.

Muntala Mohammed, aged 26, died after he was shot in the back through to the chest.

According to the report, he arrived at the Ejura Hospital with a severe chest injury and internal bleeding.

