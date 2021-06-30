Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following his untimely death

Sadia Abubakar, the sister of Abdul Nasir Yussif, has demanded justice following the death of her brother who was shot and killed during a protest by the youth in Ejura Sekyedumase in the Ashanti Region.

Abdul Nasir Yussif, aged 25, and Muntala Mohammed, 26, died from gunshots following a military attack on the protesting youth demanding justice for the murdered social media activist, Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka.

Speaking in an interview with TV3, the deceased's sister, Sadia Abubakar demanded justice for her brother, saying he was innocent.

''If you want peace to come to Ejura, we need justice. It's not just my family, three young men were also killed; my brother and another young man in the house of the Dagomba King are all innocent.

''My brother didn't have to die this way. He had not eaten. He said he was going to get food when it happened,'' she said amid tears.

Sadia Abubakar called on President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the killers of her brother are brought to book.

''Let's unravel the truth and ensure that justice is delivered to the killers and their families. If you ask around in the community, my brother had to problem with anyone,'' she added.

Background

The killing of Ibrahim Mohammed aka Kaaka erupted uneasy calm in Ejura Sekyedumase as the youth in the community demanded justice following his murder.

The demonstrating youth stormed the police station in the community to inquire about the extent of investigations regarding the murder of Ibrahim Mohammed.

Although the police had told them two persons had been arrested in connection with the crime, the agitated protestors were not pleased.

The youth, therefore, hit the streets to continue their demonstration until they were met by armed military and police personnel.

In a video posted online, four soldiers can be seen moving towards the protestors with a police water cannon.

Initially, the military personnel shot into the sky. But at some point, when the protesters charged, the military personnel started shooting into the crowd.

Abdul Nasir Yussif and Muntala Mohammed were hit and the crowd scattered, with some of the protestors running to seek shelter in nearby houses.

The pair died from gunshots after they were rushed to the Ejura Hospital. Both bodies have been deposited at the Mempeasem cemetery in Ejura.

Video of shooting drops

Meanwhile, a video showing how residents of Ejura in the Ashanti region run for cover amid sporadic gunshots from security personnel has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, residents were seen fleeing the place they had massed up to protest over the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed alias Macho Kaaka.

The townspeople were looking to accost the alleged perpetrators of the mob injustice which led to the death of Kaaka.

