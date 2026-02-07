Robert Lewandowski stepped into the same elite bracket as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after finding the net in Barcelona’s routine win over Mallorca

The Polish marksman has long been one of Europe’s deadliest attackers, with standout spells at Dortmund, Bayern Munich and now the Catalan giants

After surrendering last season’s La Liga Golden Boot to Kylian Mbappé, Lewandowski will be eager to wrestle back the scoring crown this campaign

Robert Lewandowski delivered another decisive moment on Saturday, February 7, guiding Barcelona to victory over Real Mallorca while reaching a rare scoring landmark that puts him in the company of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The veteran striker ended a brief drought with an early breakthrough, setting the tone for a comfortable result at Camp Nou and reinforcing his place among football’s most consistent finishers.

Robert Lewandowski is only the third player in history to score 10+ goals in 15 straight seasons across Europe's top five leagues. Photos by Lluis Gene, Josep Lago and Mike Egerton/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The opener arrived in the 29th minute. Dani Olmo slipped a neat pass into space, and the Polish forward timed his run perfectly before finishing with calm precision.

That strike shifted control firmly toward the hosts. After the interval, Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal added further goals, sealing three points for Hansi Flick’s side.

The outcome lifted Barca four points clear at the top of La Liga, though Real Madrid have a game in hand.

Lewandowski equals Messi and Ronaldo's record

Beyond the team success, the evening carried personal significance.

That effort against Mallorca marked his tenth league goal this season. With it, he became one of only three players to register 10+ league tallies across 15 straight campaigns in Europe’s top five divisions.

The other names on that short list are Messi and Ronaldo, figures long associated with sustained brilliance.

Such durability reflects more than natural ability. It speaks to discipline, preparation, and an enduring desire to improve.

Year after year, regardless of changing tactics or teammates, he has remained a reliable source of end product.

Robert Lewandowski Enters Messi and Ronaldo Territory with 10+ Goals in 15 Straight Seasons. Photo by Judit Cartiel.

Source: Getty Images

Deep dive into Lewandowski's numbers

This journey began in Germany, where he rose to prominence with Borussia Dortmund.

A move to Bayern Munich followed, bringing a flood of goals and broken records. Now in Spain, he serves as both finisher and mentor within a developing squad.

Across these 15 seasons, his numbers tell a story of remarkable steadiness.

From 22 goals in 2011/12 to 41 in 2020/21, then continued productivity in Catalonia, the pattern rarely dips.

Even as fresh talents emerge and the sport evolves, his adaptability keeps him relevant.

At 37, many attackers fade. Lewandowski, however, continues to shape outcomes, proving that excellence, when paired with care and commitment, can stretch far beyond typical limits.

Season Goals Club 2011/12 22 Borussia Dortmund 2012/13 24 Borussia Dortmund 2013/14 20 Borussia Dortmund 2014/15 17 Bayern Munich 2015/16 30 Bayern Munich 2016/17 30 Bayern Munich 2017/18 29 Bayern Munich 2018/19 22 Bayern Munich 2019/20 34 Bayern Munich 2020/21 41 Bayern Munich 2021/22 35 Bayern Munich 2022/23 23 FC Barcelona 2023/24 19 FC Barcelona 2024/25 27 FC Barcelona 2025/26 10* FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal equals Messi's record

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lamine Yamal has equalled a rare Barcelona scoring record previously set by Lionel Messi before the age of 19.

The teenager already has 14 goals and 12 assists this season, highlighting his rapid rise.

