Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed, the newly elected National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ayawaso East, expressed his gratitude to God and all stakeholders after winning the primary.

Baba Jamal spoke after he was declared the winner of the parliamentary primary on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The primary was held ahead of the March 3 by-election that would be held in the constituency.

Baba Jamal said the campaign period was a demanding and emotionally taxing one for himself, his family, and his supporters.

He attributed his victory to the grace of Allah and was grateful to his maker.

He extended appreciation to the presidency, members of the media, ministers, parliamentarians, his constituents, and especially his campaign team, whom he credited for running an intensive campaign within a short two-week period.

Baba Jamal congratulated his fellow aspirants and stressed that the outcome of the primary was a victory for the NDC and not a personal one. He invited all the contestants to come together so they could win the seat in the upcoming by-election.

He told the party members and constituents that his doors remain open to everyone, including those who contested against him.

He finally prayed for blessings and expressed optimism about working with supporters to bring development to the Ayawaso East Constituency.

Baba Jamal won the primary with 431 votes, beating Hajia Amina Adam, who polled 399 votes. Mohammed Ramme secured 88 votes, Dr Yakubu Azindow had 45 votes, while Mohammed Najib received 1 vote.

The keenly contested primary drew significant public attention, particularly due to allegations of vote-buying.

