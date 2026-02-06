One of the prominent child actors in the Kumawood movie industry, Mercy Johnson, popularly known as Kwelekwe, has grown into a beautiful young lady.

Johnson, who burst onto the movie scene when she was just about 10 years old, is now a young adult who is in her 20s.

Kwelekwe has popped up with new videos on social media showing her growth into a lovely young lady.

In one of the videos sighted on her TikTok page by YEN.com.gh, she wore a bright red sleeveless top with a fitted silhouette and a scalloped hem at the bottom atop black pants.

Her hair was nicely done in long braids with an ombré colour effect. Appearing darker at the roots, it transitioned to a reddish tone at the ends.

Standing in the middle of a beauty salon, she twisted and turned as she danced to music playing in the background.

In another video, Kwelekwe rocked a black dress while on a movie set. Just like the previous video, she gave off some dance moves.

Who is Kumawood actress Kwelekwe (Mercy Johnson)?

Source: YEN.com.gh