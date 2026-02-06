Kweleke: Young Kumawood Actress Who 'Fought' McBrown Grows Into Big Lady, Latest Video Excites Fans
One of the prominent child actors in the Kumawood movie industry, Mercy Johnson, popularly known as Kwelekwe, has grown into a beautiful young lady.
Johnson, who burst onto the movie scene when she was just about 10 years old, is now a young adult who is in her 20s.
Kwelekwe has popped up with new videos on social media showing her growth into a lovely young lady.
In one of the videos sighted on her TikTok page by YEN.com.gh, she wore a bright red sleeveless top with a fitted silhouette and a scalloped hem at the bottom atop black pants.
Her hair was nicely done in long braids with an ombré colour effect. Appearing darker at the roots, it transitioned to a reddish tone at the ends.
Standing in the middle of a beauty salon, she twisted and turned as she danced to music playing in the background.
Watch the TikTok video below:
In another video, Kwelekwe rocked a black dress while on a movie set. Just like the previous video, she gave off some dance moves.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Who is Kumawood actress Kwelekwe (Mercy Johnson)?
