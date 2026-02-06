The GFA has strengthened the Black Stars’ technical team by appointing five experienced professionals across coaching, analysis, medical, and performance roles

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reinforced the Black Stars’ technical setup by appointing five experienced professionals as preparations ramp up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The new additions are designed to enhance expertise in coaching, analysis, medical support, and performance as Ghana prepare for the tournament, which will be hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

French coach Alain Ravera has been named assistant coach, bringing international experience from previous roles with the Guinea national team and AS Monaco.

He will work alongside Kim Lars Bjorkegren, who will combine the role with his responsibilities as head coach of the Black Queens after leading the women’s national team to a bronze medal at the 2025 WAFCON and qualification for the 2026 edition.

Strengthening the areas of scouting and analysis is Spanish coach Jose Daniel Martínez Alfonso, who currently serves as an assistant coach and video analyst at Atlanta United FC.

The medical department has also been bolstered with the return of physiotherapist Carlos Lozano Romero, who was part of the Black Stars’ backroom staff at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Rounding off the appointments is British-born Ghanaian performance coach Dwayne Peasah Paa Kwesi, who will oversee conditioning, player optimisation, and performance levels throughout the campaign.

The appointments are tied specifically to the 2026 World Cup and follow the GFA’s practice of expanding the technical team for major tournaments.

They will operate alongside the existing staff led by head coach Otto Addo.

Ghana have been drawn in a group with Panama, England, and Croatia as they look to better their best World Cup finish, the quarter-final appearance at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

