Borussia Dortmund have expanded their global youth development reach to Africa with the launch of the BVB International Academy Ghana, the club’s first international academy on the continent.

The academy was launched in Accra on Saturday, February 7, 2026 and was set up in partnership with Accra Shooting Stars FC.

Borussia Dortmund Open First African Football Academy in Ghana

Source: Getty Images

It will offer structured football development for boys and girls aged six to 18, combining Borussia Dortmund’s internationally recognised training model with Ghana’s football culture.

Speaking at the launch in Accra last Saturday, BVB’s Director of Internationalisation and Commercial Partnerships and Managing Director of the BVB Football Academy, Benedikt Scholz, described the initiative as both symbolic and strategic.

He pointed to Dortmund’s long-standing links with Ghana through former players such as Otto Addo and Ibrahim Tanko, and said the club is focused on building sustainable youth development structures with local partners.

The academy will operate as a non-residential facility based at Achimota School and will be an official member of Borussia Dortmund’s global International Academy network. Its programmes will focus not only on football techniques and tactics, but also on discipline, leadership, education, nutrition, and personal development.

Academy Director Teddy Hiadzi said the structure has been deliberately designed to accommodate players at different stages of development.

He explained that the academy blends elite pathways with a strong recreational programme to ensure inclusivity, stressing that the aim is to provide quality coaching, clear structure, and a safe environment where players can grow on and off the pitch.

Hiadzi confirmed that the academy will be open to all, with fees ranging between the cedi equivalent of 1,500 and 2,500 euros depending on age category and programme. He added that affordability and access remain key priorities.

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder and Black Stars legend Ibrahim Tanko, who will serve as ambassador, said the project is especially meaningful to him. He described bringing the BVB philosophy to Ghana as special, highlighting the country’s talent and passion, and emphasising the importance of mindset and discipline.

The academy’s origins date back to discussions before the COVID-19 pandemic between Accra Shooting Stars FC founder Isaac Ansah and Borussia Dortmund officials at the World Football Summit in the United Kingdom.

Those talks evolved through player training opportunities in Germany and were strengthened by the BVB Legends Tour of Ghana in 2022, leading to a formal partnership with BVB Global.

Officially registered with the Ghana Football Association, the academy will operate across defined age groups using a dual-pathway system. Community impact is central to the model, with 20 per cent of places reserved as scholarships for talented but underprivileged children identified through community scouting and school outreach, as enrollment for the first intake continues nationwide.

Source: YEN.com.gh