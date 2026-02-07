President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate recall of Baba Jamal as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the immediate recall of Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed from his position as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria.

The President's directive was contained in a press statement issued by the Minister for Government Communication, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The statement was issued after Baba Jamal’s participation and subsequent victory in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary for the Ayawaso East Constituency.

At the end of the parliamentary primary, Baba Jamal polled 431 votes while his closest contender, Hajia Amina Adam, received 399 votes. Making him the party's parliamentary candidate in the March 3 by-election.

During the election, there were allegations of vote-buying. The allegation of inducement and vote buying came after delegates were given 32-inch television sets from the campaign team of one of the aspirants, Baba Jamal Mohammed Ahmed.

The other defeated aspirants were also accused of vote-buying. However, President Mahama argued that Baba Jamal was the only serving public officer involved.

“The President noted that, while the allegations of vote-buying were made against multiple candidates who contested the primaries, Baba Jamal was the only serving public officer among them,” the statement said.

The statement added that although the NDC has initiated investigations into the matter, decisive action was needed to uphold the integrity of public office.

“Strictly in view of the standards of conduct expected of public officers, the President considers it necessary to act decisively to preserve the integrity of public office and to avoid any perception of impropriety or conflict with the Government’s Code of Conduct for Political Appointees.”

The recall takes immediate effect. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has been asked to begin the necessary administrative and diplomatic procedures to implement President Mahama's directive.

Baba Jamal gives televisions to NDC delegates

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baba Jamal's campaign team gave all NDC delegates in the Ayawaso East Constituency television sets.

In a media interview, Baba Jamal denied any attempt to coerce the delegates to vote for him. He argued that the gifts were out of goodwill and not to influence voting outcomes.

The seat of the Ayawaso East Constituency became vacant after the sudden demise of Mahama Toure on January 4, 2026.

