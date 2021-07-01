Vlogger Twene Jonas has released a new video on Facebook

In the video, Jonas replied Afia Schwar's most recent attacks against him

Jonas downplayed Schwar's claims that she was going to get him deported from US

Social media sensation Twene Jonas has dropped another reply for comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger.

In his latest video on Facebook, Twene Jonas claimed that Schwar has been paid to divert attention from his videos.

Twene Jonas and Afia Schwar have been at each other's necks on social media in the last few days.

The banter was started by Schwar who jabbed Twene Jonas while reacting to the apology letter from Dag Heward-Mills to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In a video, Schwar criticised Ghanaians for glorifying and praising people who are 'homeless' abroad to slander prominent personalities in Ghana including Otumfuo.

While Schwar did not mention his name, Twene Jonas took the jab to be his. In his reply, he did not insinuate but mentioned Schwar's name to rain invective on her.

For the vlogger, Schwar is the ugliest woman who must not talk about him ever. Twene Jonas further likened Schwar's face to 'fufu funu' (leftover fufu).

Jonas' reply angered Schwar who came back to disclose that the vlogger travelled to America through young star DJ Switch.

Schwar also vowed to get Jonas deported from America because he was an illegal immigrant. She even claimed to have reported Jonas to the US Embassy in Accra.

Speaking on Facebook live on Thursday, July 1, 2021, Twene Jonas asked his followers to forget about 'fufu funu' because she was just a small fry.

The vlogger claimed that Schwar is into juju and uses spiritual means to snatch people's husbands and blackmail other people.

Touching on Schwar's claim that he went to America through DJ Switch, Twene Jonas denied saying he went abroad because of a white man.

He added that anybody who claims to have brought him the States should come and curse him with schnapps and eggs.

Shots fired at Agbogbloshie

In other news, shots have been fired at Agbogbloshie in Accra as scrap dealers in the area clashed with security personnel on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The gunshots were reportedly fired by military personnel to disperse the scrap dealers who were burning tyres on the streets.

Graphic Online reported that the scrap dealers were resisting efforts by the Great Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey to decongest the area.

