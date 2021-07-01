Igben54 graduated with a degree in Computer Science

He earned the degree from the Babcock University Ilishan Remo

Igben54 took to his Twitter page to post frames in his graduation robe as he celebrated the achievement

A young man with the Twitter name, Igben54, has celebrated earning a degree in Computer Science from Babcock University.

Igben54 has credited God for his recent academic milestone. Taking to his social media, he proudly wrote:

''Praise be to God. BSc Computer Science bagged. Aboli don graduate. Extraordinary doings!''

Praise be to God, BSc in Computer Science bagged - Man celebrates as he earns degree. Image: Igben54

Source: Twitter

As expected, Igben54 accompanied his post with adorable photos flexing in his graduation robe.

His followers on Twitter have headed to the comment section to post positive remarks.

Positive comments:

King Muna said:

''My brother! I celebrate with you!''

Faith Hope Love commented:

''May you be a blessing to others. Use God-given grace to help others. Never use it to do bad things. Be the one who can make a change for improvement and not destroy others. May HE continuously guide you every step of the way. Congratulations! Whiteheart.''

''Brother man congratulations! Big win,'' Daniel Asensio said.

