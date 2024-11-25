A video of a young man's reaction after he reuniting with his former classmate has triggered reactions online

He recalled how his friend used to urge him to study seriously, only for him to end up as a baker

Ghanaians who saw the video were unhappy with many calling out the man for his actions

A young Ghanaian man is receiving a lot of flak online after a video of him went viral on social media.

This comes after he visited the workplace of his former classmate, who now works as a baker.

A Ghanaian man teases a friend for becoming a baker in a trending video. Photo credit: @babamusah936/TikTok

In the video, the young man, in a sarcastic manner, recalled how his friend often advised him to take his studies seriously during their time in school.

He teased his friend, saying that despite the advice, his friend ended up being a baker while he now makes a living as a security guard.

His attempt to get a reaction from his friend failed as the young man maintained his focus and seemed unbothered by what was happening.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 4000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the man over his remarks

Social media users who took to the video's comments sections scolded the young man for trying to make fun of his friend's work.

Sonia Lorlornyo commented:

"It is a matter of time, don't worry, you will all bounce back in Jesus name."

queencashahoofe reacted:

"He is a bread winner.. millionaire papapaa.. hwe watchman no."

Papa Yaw added:

"The friends you went to sch with will be happy when they see that you all are on the same level even if you are all struggling but rather will hate it when they see you are doing better in life."

the_real_Ray🇺🇸 added:

"The guy isn't happy with it."

KimmichJnr stated:

"Personally what you do doesn’t matter most provided is a legal work , you are happy doing it and it put food on your time that’s all."

