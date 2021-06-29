Sarkodie has finally spoken about the death of two people in Ejura after they were shot by security personnel

The two individuals were part of the youth in the community protesting the death of activist Ibrahim 'Kaaka' Mahama

Sarkodie tweeted that the incident is different from what the country tries to portray to the world outside

Ghanaian artiste, Sarkodie, has expressed his views about the death of some two protesters in Ejura.

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, security personnel clashed with the youth of Ejura. They were demonstrating as part of their quest to ask for answers following the death of activist Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed.

Sarkodie heartbroken over Ejura shootings; definitely not the Ghana we preach to the world. Photo source: Instagram @sarkodie

They were shot at by the security personnel leading to the death of two people and at least the injury of four other people.

Following the incident, many Ghanaians took to social media to complain about the deaths, and the latest person to comment is rapper, Sarkodie.

"Definitely not the "Ghana" we preach to the world," reads the post by Sarkodie with a heartbroken emoji. He quote tweeted a Metro TV report of the incident that included a video.

Meanwhile, information about Muntala Mohammed, one of the persons shot and killed by the security personnel during a demonstration in Ejura Sekyedumase, has emerged.

Mohammed, aged 26, was shot in the back through the chest.

Speaking about the Ejura incident, John Dramani Mahama, a former President of Ghana, has called for an inquiry into the death of activist Ibrahim' Kaaka' Mohammed.

A mob ambushed Mohammed on Saturday, June 26, 2021. He was rushed to Ejura Sekyeredumase District Hospital and then later to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Per a statement seen by YEN.com.gh, he asked for a comprehensive examination of the factors leading to the unfortunate death. He expressed his condolences to the families of the people who lost their lives when they went protesting to demand justice for Kaaka.

Source: Yen