Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has sued National Security operatives, accusing them of trespassing on his home during a controversial raid.

The incident, which took place on February 11, 2025, saw security personnel raid Ofori-Atta’s Cantonments residence.

Joy News reported that the suit at the high court named two senior police officers, DSP Bismark Boakye Ansah and Chief Inspector Mensah.

Ofori-Atta contends that they were trespassing on his private property.

His domestic staff reported that the team included 12 individuals, including the two police officers named in the suit.

The team conducted an extensive search of his premises, including private spaces such as bedrooms, the kitchen, and closets, without presenting a warrant, according to Ofori-Atta's suit.

About the raid on Ofori-Atta's home

Ofori-Atta was in the US at the time of the raid on medical grounds.

The raid came a day before the Office of the Special Prosecutor declared Ofori-Atta, a suspect in high-profile corruption investigations.

The former minister was temporarily declared wanted on the grounds of causing financial loss to the state in several dealings.

The cases include the National Cathedral project and the Strategic Mobilisation Limited scandal.

The former minister is also under scrutiny for a deal between the Electricity Company of Ghana and Beijing Technology Limited, the procurement of ambulances and the utilisation of the Ghana Revenue Authority’s tax refund account.

CCTV footage from Ofori-Atta’s home showed Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat Richard Jakpa with a gun on the premises during the raid.

Majority leader apologises over raid on Ofori-Atta's home

YEN.com.gh reported that Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga apologised following the raid.

Ayariga confirmed in Parliament that Jakpa was behind the raid on the former finance minister's home and offered apologies.

Ayariga also said the incident had been investigated, and he was assured by key security agencies that such an incident would not happen again.

