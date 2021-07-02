The 4-year-old girl was busy dancing in the living room when she noticed smoke coming from the kitchen

She rushed there and alerted her father who came hurriedly and threw out the burning kitchen appliances

The young girl was celebrated widely by many people for saving her family and their home

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

It is always a normal occurrence for adults to save lives, but it is quite some news when a baby does the same.

The girl was playing in the living room when she noticed smoke in the kitchen. Photo: Daniel Patrick.

Source: Instagram

The same was confirmed recently by a 4-year-old Florida girl who saved her entire family and the home after a fire broke out.

Fox 2 Detroit reported that a Florida dad was over the moon after his 4-year-old daughter saved the family home after seeing a fire in the kitchen.

According to the father, named Daniel Patrick Jermyn, he had cooked lunch for his family and was preparing to go out when the fire broke out.

The dad said that his daughter, named Amelia, was in the living room just listening and dancing to songs from Frozen when she noticed some smoke in the kitchen.

Jermyn, the dad told the media that his daughter came looking for him and when she found him, she was quick to urge him to go and look at what was happening in the kitchen.

The dad said she could feel something was definitely not right by the way his daughter was acting.

"Hey dad, you have to come to look at this." the daughter shouted.

It was at that point when the dad rushed to the kitchen and found some of the appliances had caught fire.

Quickly, the dad grabbed the appliances and threw them in the backyard pool.

Well, the kitchen was damaged but thank God, the young girl noticed early and more harm was avoided.

"She is a little tutu-wearing superhero," the dad told FOX 35 News.

Police, medics and the dad all confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

The only issue was that some melted pieces of the kitchen appliances landed on the dad's food and their family dog.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh