The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) shared some reasons for the party’s huge defeat during the December 7 elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was speaking at the launch of the NPP’s national ‘Thank You Tour’ in Takoradi, Western Region, on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

In a video on X, the former Vice President in the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration said they failed to listen to the party members during their eight years in power and paid the price for it.

“If you consider all the studies we have done so far, the big issues are the cost of living. The prices of goods went up, and that led to financial difficulties for many. There was also arrogance of power. We did not listen to the party members. Our members asked to conduct a reshuffle, but for eight years, we did not listen to the party members. Our members told us they do not like the e-levy, but we did not listen. The members also told us to desist from the haircut, but we failed.”

Dr Bawumia said internal politics led to divisions in the party and also played a role in the NPP’s defeat.

He explained that some comments made by NPP members during internal party elections allowed the opposition party to use them against them during the campaign season.

He called for unity in the party so they could work to win power in 2028.

The 'Thank You Tour' is expected to take Dr. Bawumia all across the country to engage NPP members and lead a charge for unity among the rank and file.

Ghanaians applaud Dr Bawumia for being honest

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on X. Read them below:

@CadmanAttaMills said:

“These (arrogance of power, rising cost of living, frequent IMF bailouts, etc) are only the symptoms of a much larger problem. Whether we like it or not, Ghana has become a Kleptocracy where politicians vie for power to enrich themselves, their families, friends, and party folk.”

@TheAtiila wrote:

“Subtle admission 🤣🤣🤣Ay3 late.”

@Hajjyass70 said:

“NPP derrrr no hope again o 🤣🤣🤣.”

@Awal4PF wrote:

“He is finally waking up from the delusion that their people didn’t come out to vote.”

@bedzirah said:

“Bawumia is an honest man. Bawumia will be a good President.”

@AdomKwameBatsa wrote:

“My challenge with NPP is this: they think party first before Ghana. But they should know that NPP came to meet Ghana, so Ghana first before the party. Why is @MBawumia saying party people spoke and they didn't listen instead of saying, Ghanaians spoke and gov't didn't listen.”

@PM_Banu said:

“At least someone has been honest with Ghanaians on the mismanagement and high cost of living. Now let's see the stomach direction communicators come here and misinform us again.”

A-Plus blames Nana Addo for NPP's loss

YEN.com.gh reported that Kwame A-Plus blamed the NPP's loss in the 2024 elections on President Nana Addo and called for him to be sacked from the party.

The Gomoa Central MP said Dr Bawumia's woeful performance at the polls was due to Akufo-Addo's poor governance.

He mentioned several governance policies and decisions that caused Ghanaians to vote against the NPP.

