A student has expressed his displeasure at the high cost of renting matriculation gowns in an interesting manner

In photos making rounds on social media, he was seen preparing meals as well as going to bed in his academic gown

The displeased student, it is said, stated that something that was rented for 5k cannot be returned that same day

A university freshman has got many talking as he protested the high cost of getting gowns for matriculation ceremonies in institutions.

The unidentified student, in photos shared in Igbo Rant HQ Facebook group, attempted to overuse the clothing material.

The student said he cannot return in a day something rented for 5k Photo Credit: Igbo Rant HQ

He wore it in preparing meals and also went to bed in the academic gown.

Famousblogng reports that the young man had rented the gown for 5k.

Nigerians react to his action

Nigerians recount their experiences on the issue of matriculation gowns.

@dundunempire commented:

"Before.... i paid for 5k gown and they said gown has finished..."

@chinenye_nwa1 said:

"Get ready for damages if you don't return it in good shape when it was given to you."

@mabelblac_ questioned:

"Is it not the school that will give you gown which one is rent again."

@bomade_ng reacted:

"Mine was 20k back in 2009..... now I regret not doing anything with it."

@official_tashaeben remarked:

"Nna flex ya 5k, if I see that 5k sef gan I don blow."

