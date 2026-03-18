Nana Agradaa, her husband Angel Asiamah, and daughter Rihanna enjoyed a family outing together in a new video that has sparked joy online

The trio appeared happy and reunited at a mall in Accra, with Rihanna visibly excited to be with her mother again

Social media users flooded the comments with positive reactions, praising the family bond and celebrating Agradaa’s return to normal life

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A video of the released Ghanaian televangelist Nana Agradaa, her daughter, Rihanna, and her husband, Angel Asiamah, on an outing has surfaced online and sparked jubilation.

Nana Agradaa takes her husband, Angel Asiamah, and her daughter, Rihanna, on an outing weeks after her release from Nsawam Prison. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @dailyviewgh

Source: TikTok

Controversial preacher Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court on charges of fraud and charlatanic advertisement.

The Amasaman High Court reduced her sentence to 12 calendar months on appeal, sparking joy among the televangelist's thousands of followers.

On March 3, 2026, she was released from Nsawam Female Prison and returned home, where she was reunited with her husband, Angel Asiamah, their children, her extended family and church members.

Below is a Facebook video of Nana Agradaa and her family after her release from prison.

Nana Agradaa takes Rihanna and Asiamah out

Following her return from jail, Nana Agradaa has gone back to living her life on social media, but this time, sharing only silent videos displaying her emotions, without speaking.

In a video shared to her official TikTok page, Original Agradaa, on Tuesday, March 17, 2025, the preacher, her husband, and their daughter were seen at a popular mall in Accra.

The video showed all three walking happily and flashing smiles for the camera.

Rihanna looked ecstatic to be reunited with her mom, a far cry from her weeping cry for help after she was jailed in July 2025.

The video of Nana Agradaa and her family on an outing after her release has sparked positive reactions from Ghanaians on social media, with many expressing their happiness over her return to her normal activities.

Below is the TikTok video of Nana Agradaa and her family on an outing.

Reactions to Nana Agradaa’s outing with Rihanna

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Nana Agradaa on an outing with her daughter, Rihanna, and Angel Asiamah.

Precious said:

"Mama in the Gold shop. To sell Gold. Mama nie."

Joycecarter18 wrote:

"I am very happy for your daughter."

👒temaaduku💕🎀🧸👑 commented:

"Family is everything, thank you, Mr Asiamah, for holding the fort till Mama Pat's return. You really proved to the whole of Ghana and the world at large that you are the man of the house/ God bless you richly, this time it's behind every successful woman there's a man 🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰."

Nana Agradaa marks one week of freedom from jail as she sends a cryptic message to loved ones and critics. Image credit: @originalagradaa

Source: TikTok

Nana Agradaa celebrates week of freedom

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa celebrated one week of freedom from incarceration.

In a post shared to TikTok on March 10, 2026, the preacher shared a video dressed in white, joyfully singing as he expressed gratitude to God.

The video shared by Nana Agradaa, celebrating being free for a week, sparked humorous reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh