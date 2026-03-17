A resurfaced video showing Captain Frank Donkor calmly flying before the Tema plane crash has deepened grief online

The experienced pilot, with 15 years in aviation, died alongside his brother when their aircraft (9G-ADV) crashed and caught fire on March 16, 2026

Tributes have poured in on social media, with a close friend recalling his skill and mentorship before his final moments in the cockpit

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A video of Captain Frank Donkor, the pilot whose plane crashed in Tema, flying before the tragedy has emerged and stirred sorrow online.

Chilling Video of Captain Frank Donkor in the Cockpit Emerges After Tragic Tema Plane Crash

Source: TikTok

Two people reportedly lost their lives after an aircraft they were travelling on crashed in Tema on Monday, March 16, 2026.

The aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, caught fire after the impact.

According to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the aircraft was headed from Ho to Accra when it faced tragedy.

Okay FM identified the victims in a post shared to Facebook on Tuesday, March 17, as Captain Donkor and his brother.

“A calm day turned heartbreaking at Tema Community 1 after a two-seater aircraft crash claimed two lives. Among the victims is Captain Frank Donkor, a dedicated pilot with 15 years of experience, and his brother, both sons of Elder Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp,” their post read.

The Facebook post shared by Okay FM is below.

Video of Captain Donkor flying emerges

After his death, friends and colleagues of the late pilot, Captain Frank Donkor, took to social media to mourn him.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, user El Wealth shared a video of the deceased pilot flying.

It showed him behind the cockpit of a plane with similar features and designs to the crashed plane.

Captain Frank Donkor was seen calmly operating the plane as he flew at a high altitude over terrain that was presumably in Ghana.

El Wealth lamented his tragic death, noting that he was very experienced and had given him advice about flying in the past.

“Captain, rest well. You gave me the best advice to stay focused," he wrote.

The TikTok video of Captain Frank Donkor flying before the tragic crash that took his life is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh