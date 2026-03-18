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Security Service Recruitment: Police Officer Shares What to Expect During Medical Screening, Video
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Security Service Recruitment: Police Officer Shares What to Expect During Medical Screening, Video

by  Ruth Sekyi
3 min read
  • Security service applicants have received detailed guidance on how to prepare effectively for medical screening, ensuring they approach the tests fully ready and confident
  • In a video, a Police Officer emphasised how fear and anxiety could affect medical screening results, advising applicants to stay calm to maintain normal heart and body function
  • Qualified applicants were urged to capture screenshots of their portal status as proof, safeguarding against technical glitches that might affect their progression in the recruitment

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A Police Officer has shared insights into what applicants can expect during the medical screening for security service recruitment, offering practical advice to help make the process easy.

Security service recruitment, medical screening preparation, managing anxiety during tests, Police Officer advice, applicant portal status, Dora Esinam, aptitude test results, medical screening tips for applicants
Police Officer provides tips to manage anxiety during medical screenings for security service applicants. Image credit: Ministry of Interior/Facebook
Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video, Don Mula outlined in detail the preparations applicants should make, what to anticipate during the tests, and how to manage pressure effectively.

He particularly emphasised the importance of monitoring body temperature, noting that anxiety and stress can elevate it, which officials may misinterpret as a medical concern.

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Managing your anxiety during medical screening

The Officer advised applicants to leave behind fear and tension before arriving at the screening centre, allowing their heart rate to remain normal.

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He noted that most officials understand the stress applicants face and may offer a brief opportunity to relax if signs of anxiety appear.

“When it happens like that, officers might give you another chance to step out and calm down. But if it repeats about three times, you might lose the opportunity. Put all stress, fear, and anxiety aside,” he explained.

He also stressed that other health checks will include assessments of the eyes, ears, and other body parts, reinforcing the importance of being well-prepared both mentally and physically.

Watch the full TikTok video below.

Dora Esinam encourages applicants with 'pending' status

Meanwhile, respected content creator Dora Esinam has courted online attention with her recent post, sharing encouraging words with security service applicants, particularly Category A candidates, who are still awaiting their aptitude test results, with the deadline set to close today.

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Publication began on March 4, 2026, and many applicants have received updates confirming their status and whether they qualified for the next recruitment phase.

Others, however, remain in anxious anticipation as their results continue to show 'Pending', fuelling eagerness and uncertainty among the waiting candidates.

Dora Esinam, security service recruitment, aptitude test results, Category A applicants, Ministry of Interior, encouraging words, online attention, applicant portal, waiting for results, medical screening phase
Dora Esinam's uplifting message to security service applicants inspires positivity amid an anxious wait for results. Credit image: Dora Esinam, Ghana Army/Facebook
Source: Facebook

In her trending Facebook post, Dora Esinam wrote a heartfelt message to applicants, emphasising patience and positivity:

"Category A, that’s 📌📌A. NVTI/JHS/SPORTSMEN/OTHER CERTIFICATES. Results are dropping today, and many people are already worried because their portal still shows ‘Pending.’ But let me ask you, is the day over yet?"

She continued:

"📌📌 It’s not easy to stay calm while others are already sharing testimonies, but remember every journey has its own timing. 📌📌❣️🤐 Just like a pregnant woman, every blessing needs its full term. Give your miracle the complete nine months to mature. When the time is right, your testimony will also arrive. Stay hopeful and keep the faith. 🙏✨ Akpe ❣️❣️🏇"

Dora Esinam’s words have resonated widely online, reminding Category A applicants to stay calm and optimistic while awaiting their results.

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Read the full Facebook post below.

Applicants urged to screenshot aptitude test results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as several applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, Dora Esinam also stepped in with timely guidance.

In a Facebook post on March 4, 2026, the official date for the results to be published, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking up on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised security service applicants to immediately take a screenshot if their status showed 'qualified', ensuring that their identification details were clearly in the frame.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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