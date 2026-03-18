FIFA is taking the 2026 World Cup to YouTube for the first time, letting fans watch some action of the historic tournament

The partnership could reshape how younger fans engage with football, blending free streaming, influencer content, and behind-the-scenes access

Selected matches will also be available in full on YouTube, creating a hybrid model that balances free access with traditional broadcast and pay-TV rights

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FIFA has unveiled a groundbreaking agreement with YouTube that will allow parts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be streamed live on the platform, marking a first in the tournament’s history.

The collaboration, described as a “Preferred Platform” partnership, permits rights-holding broadcasters to show the opening ten minutes of every match to a global audience via YouTube.

FIFA and YouTube create a game-changing experience for fans with free live streaming of the first 10 minutes of every match. Image credit: Dan Istitene, FIFA

Source: Getty Images

The move is aimed at drawing in younger viewers who may not initially tune into traditional broadcasts.

By offering the first ten minutes free, FIFA hopes fans will be captivated enough to seek the complete match through official broadcast partners.

Some games will also be available in full on YouTube, though FIFA has not specified the exact number of matches or the regions where they will be accessible.

FIFA’s secretary general, Mattias Grafström, described the deal as an opportunity to highlight the organisation’s premium content while providing new avenues for media partners and creators to engage with fans worldwide.

In essence, he suggested that the partnership opens doors to connecting with audiences in ways not previously explored.

As the Dallas Express reported, YouTube emphasised its global reach and interactive approach to sport, noting that the collaboration would cater to both casual viewers and dedicated football followers, while helping to cultivate the next generation of fans.

Meanwhile, Justin Connolly, YouTube’s VP and Global Head of Media & Sports, explained that the platform is providing a fan-focused experience designed to expand engagement across different levels of interest.

FIFA and YouTube team up to bring live match action and exclusive content to fans worldwide. Image credit: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Expanding FIFA World Cup access

In addition to the live streaming, the agreement also allows FIFA to showcase its archive on YouTube, featuring historic matches and memorable moments, while giving a select group of creators enhanced access to the tournament.

This will likely include behind-the-scenes features and influencer-led content running alongside the main broadcast.

According to the governing body, this YouTube deal reflects a recognition of the challenges FIFA faced with its own FIFA+ streaming service, which struggled to meet expectations despite significant investment.

By leveraging YouTube’s vast audience, FIFA is creating a hybrid model that combines open-access exposure with traditional broadcast rights, allowing the initial free viewing to funnel audiences toward premium coverage.

However, financial terms have not been disclosed, and the exact number of full-match streams remains unclear.

5 African players to watch at 2026 WC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted five African stars poised to make a major impact on the global stage as the countdown to the 2026 World Cup intensifies, naming talents such as Antoine Semenyo, Sadio Mané, and Achraf Hakimi among those expected to shine.

These players have already impressed in top leagues and are seen as key figures who could elevate their national teams and capture worldwide attention during the upcoming tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh