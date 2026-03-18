Nana Yaa Brefo Causes Stir As She Pleads for Help Again After Receiving Kevin Taylor’s Car
- Nana Yaa Brefo has caused a stir after she was seen pleading for support again after receiving Kevin Taylor's car
- In a video, the Ghanaian presenter asked people residing in the US to help her with her new insurance gig
- This came after Nana Yaa Brefo came out openly to disclose the work she found herself in after relocating
Popular Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has sparked massive reactions again after she stormed her TikTok page to beg for help despite Kevin Taylor's car gift.
A couple of days ago, the presenter confirmed to her fans that she now makes a living in the US working as an Uber driver.
On February 19, 2026, Kevin Taylor, speaking on his With All Due Respect YouTube show, analysed the decision by Nana Yaa Brefo to relocate to the US to become an Uber driver.
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He teased the former Angel FM presenter for using a used vehicle instead of a new one for her Uber work. In a show of support, Kevin Taylor offered to help Nana Yaa Brefo get a Toyota Camry so she could use it for her job in the US.
He claimed that she risked suffering severe injuries or death as her current vehicle was old and not roadworthy.
In response to the proposition made by Kevin Taylor, Nana Yaa Brefo, in a Facebook post on February 20, accepted the offer and reposted the video of the US-based journalist making the offer. She captioned:
"I am waiting for the Camry wai"
True to his word, Kevin Taylor fulfilled his promise. Brefo took to her social media platform to thank Kevin Taylor.
Some TikTok posts shared an image of a Hyundai Elantra valued at $20,000 as the new vehicle.
The Facebook post of Nana Yaa Brefo is below:
Nana Yaa Brefo asks for support
In a video shared on her official TikTok page, Nana Yaa Brefo asked her fans residing in the US to help her have a good stay in America.
According to her, she has been feeling bored since she relocated and is trying to find her feet. She claimed to have gotten an insurance job, and she pleaded with Ghanaians living in the DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area to support her by signing up for it.
Nana Yaa Brefo commended the love some netizens had shown her, noting that some have contacted her for the insurance; however, most of them are not in the vicinity, as she indicated.
She further encouraged those flooding her DM to share encouraging words and give her suggestions on how she could survive to continue with their kind gesture.
The TikTok video of Nana Yaa Brefo is below
Nana Yaa Brefo denies quitting Media General
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Yaa Brefo denied quitting her job at Media General to relocate abroad.
In a video, she said she had gone on a break and would resume her duties eventually.
Nana Yaa Brefo’s revelation sparked a massive reaction on social media, with Ghanaians sharing varied comments.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has worked with two news platforms: Scooper News and Opera News where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. He joined yen.com.gh in 2026