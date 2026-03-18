A Ghanaian student has been denied the chance to study in the US despite gaining admission to a college

He faced this setback when he went for a visa interview at the US Embassy and was informed by the visa officer that he did not qualify

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on why the young man was denied a US visa

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A young Ghanaian man has been left heartbroken after being denied the chance to study in the US.

This comes after he was refused a US visa following an interview at the US Embassy.

A Ghanaian student was denied a visa after talking about his father's friend during a visa interview. Photo credit: Alexander/Getty Images, @ Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A Ghanaian man, widely known on TikTok as @oseibarima_, who shed light on the setback, posted a video talking about what happened during the visa interview.

Delving into details, the applicant was asked why he chose Luzerne County Community College to study Information Technology, where he explained that his decision was based on the programme offered and the small class size.

He was then asked who would be funding his education, to which he responded that it would be his father.

When asked about his father's occupation, the occupant responded that he is a businessman with businesses in other countries.

The visa officer then asked whether he had any family or relatives in the US, to which he responded, “Just my father’s friend.”

It was then that the visa officer informed him that he would not be granted a visa to travel to the US.

A Ghanaian man cries out as he is denied a US visa. Photo credit: Motortion/@Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Applicant denied a US visa

The visa officer, detailing the reasons for the visa refusal, stated that funding clarity was weak, the programme was average, and the applicant’s home ties were also weak.

According to the officer, the choice of a community college raised credibility concerns about the application.

The officer also noted that mentioning a father’s friend as a US contact raised concerns about the applicant’s home ties.

Offering tips to improve, the visa officer said the applicant should have clearly explained why he chose Luzerne County Community College and how the programme fits his background.

The applicant was then advised to provide more proof to demonstrate that his funding claims were credible in the next application.

The applicant was also advised the applicant to be precise when answering questions about any contacts in the US.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 200 likes and 12 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Peeps react to student denied US visa

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions regarding the decision by the visa officer to deny the student a US visa:

Naa Shika opined:

"I did a trial interview for Germany and it was approved, I wish it was real life."

Curtis Blow stated:

"Luzerne County Community College offers internship opportunities and practical, lab-intensive training that aligns with my career goal as an IT expert."

Student with full funding denied US visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student who was offered a fully funded scholarship to study for a PhD in Business in the US was also denied a visa.

According to the visa officer, despite having strong funding, the applicant’s interview delivery was weak.

Source: YEN.com.gh