TikToker Rachel Tussey, known for the channel Midlife Unmuted, has died days after being declared brain dead following complications from a tummy tuck surgery

She reportedly suffered oxygen deprivation after being administered pain medicine post-surgery, leaving her in a vegetative state

Her family confirmed her passing on March 17, 2026, sparking widespread grief among her followers and online community

Popular American TikToker Rachel Tussey, who was declared ‘brain dead’ after suffering complications from a tummy tuck surgery, has reportedly died. She was 47.

TikToker Rachel Tussey Dies After Being Declared Brain Dead from Tummy Tuck Complications

Source: TikTok

Her death was confirmed by her family on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, in a statement shared with TMZ.

"It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Rachel’s passing. We would like to thank everyone, around the world, who faithfully prayed for Rachel and our entire family throughout this extraordinarily difficult time in our family’s life,” the statement said.

“The outpouring of support, from our community and beyond, has provided us with so much comfort at a time when it was dearly needed. We ask that our family be given time and space to grieve our unimaginable loss," it added.

According to TMZ, Rachel died on March 17, citing an update her husband, Jeremy, reportedly shared to GoFundMe.

What happened to Rachel Tussey?

Rachel Tussey, who ran the popular online account Midlife Unmuted, was declared brain dead after being deprived of oxygen for more than six minutes in the aftermath of a tummy tuck surgery on February 25, leaving her in a vegetative state.

Weeks before the surgery, she had posted videos about her excitement, sharing her hopes and fears with her more than 27,000 followers about her expectations for the outcome of the procedure.

“I’m super pumped to do this. I’m only 47, I think I have a lot of life to live. Please pray. I know it’s going to be great. I’ve waited a really long time for this. I know God’s got my back,” she said.

According to her husband, things went wrong for Rachel after the surgery, when she was administered some pain medicine, and she immediately lost all colour from her face.

She was rushed to TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital, where she was declared brain dead and eventually transferred to hospice care before her death on March 17.

Below is the TikTok video of Rachel Tussey's husband speaking about her surgery gone wrong.

Source: YEN.com.gh