King Promise held the 2024 Promiseland concert at the Ghud Park in the Accra Mall on Monday, December 30, 2024

Nana Ama McBrown climbed the stage to surprise the Paris hitmaker with a framed award from 5K Records and Sony Music

King Promise received the award in recognition of his 2024 album, True To Self, surpassing over 350 million streams

Award-winning Ghanaian singer and songwriter Gregory Bortey Newman, popularly known as King Promise, held his annual Promiseland concert on Monday, December 30, 2024.

Nana Ama McBrown surprises King Promise with a framed award for surpassing 350 Million streams with his True To Self album.

The Legacy Life Entertainment signee arrived in grand style at the highly-anticipated music concert, accompanied by a convoy of expensive, luxurious cars and a security detail.

The event, held at Ghud Park at the Accra Mall in Accra as part of the Detty December activities during the festive season celebrations, drew a massive crowd.

Prominent musicians like Joey B, Young John, Kelvynboy, Kwabena Kwabena, Olivetheboy, Efya, Darkovibes, and Black Sherif were among the long list of star-studded performers who thrilled music lovers in a fun-filled Promiseland concert.

McBrown surprises King Promise with an award

During his performance on stage, King Promise received a surprise visit from celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown, a guest at the event.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Terminator hitmaker was in disbelief and became speechless as the Onua Showtime host presented him with a framed award for his 2024 album, True To Self, surpassing over 350 million streams on digital music platforms since its release.

Nana Ama McBrown shared that the award was a congratulatory gift from international record labels 5K Records and Sony Music, with which King Promise has publishing deals.

Watch the video below:

McBrown and King Promise stir reactions

The video of Nana Ama McBrown surprising King Promise with the framed award triggered mixed reactions on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Joey B, King Promise banter on stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Joey B engaged in a hilarious banter with King Promise during his performance at the Promiseland concert.

The two musicians playfully exchanged slaps and received massive cheers from fans, who were excited to see them together.

Joey B lavished praise on King Promise for his numerous strides in the Ghanaian music scene since he burst onto the scene.

