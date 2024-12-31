Nana Akua Addo, Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama McBrown have made it to our list of top style icons of 2024

These incredible and multi-talented female celebrities kept their followers glued to their Instagram pages from January to December

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of famous style icons that set new trends in 2024 with their classy looks

Ghanaian celebrities invested in their looks this year. Most attended every viral event, from weddings to dinner parties and red-carpet events in statement-making outfits.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of top style icons that every fashion lover needs to follow in 2025.

Nana Akua Addo, Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama McBrown trend with their gorgeous outfits. Photo credits: @jackieappiah, @iamamamcbrown.

Nana Akua Addo rocks a 3D dress

Nana Akua Addo nearly broke the internet with her gorgeous 3D outfit at the 2024 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

The mother-of-two looked like a work of art in a sleeveless dress and flawless makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown slays in black gown

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown left lasting memories with her black corseted gown for her birthday photoshoot.

She wore a frontal lace coiled hairstyle while styling her look with beautiful jewellery set and expensive gold ring.

Check out the photos below:

Jackie Appiah rocks a stylish blue dress

Jackie Appiah made us fall in love with all her looks in 2024. She is the real definition of simplicity is the uttermost sophistication.

She stepped out of her comfort zone with her classy blue strapless dress for her Christmas photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas glows in a corset gown

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas conquered Nigeria with her stylish corseted gown as she hosted the 2024 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

She wore a mermaid inspired look designed by Shapes By Nelson to the star-studded red carpet event of the year.

Check out the photos below:

TV presenter Serwaa Amihere rocks a red gown

GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere is gradually becoming a sought after event host in Ghana.

The curvy media personality made bold fashion statements this year with her corset gowns and flawless makeup looks.

Check out the photos below:

TV presenter Cookie Tee rocks bowtie gown

Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host Shirley Emma Tibilla popularly called Cookie Tee kept her fans captivated with her beautiful photos.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a red dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown who showcased the classy designs of a gifted fashion designers on Instagram.

The TV host and actress looked amazing in a red gown, accessorising her appearance with luxury heels.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's hair and cosmetics for her photo shoot.

