- An emoluments committee has recommended for the first and second ladies to be paid salaries

- An intercepted report, by Whatsup News, claims both ladies are “struggling to subsist”

- This comes on the back of Ghana huge public sector debt

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

There is a recommendation by the emoluments committee to place the wives of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Bawumia on monthly salaries.

In a report sourced to Whatsup News, the Emoluments Committee is making a case for First Lady Rebecca Akufo Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia be put on the same salary as Cabinet Ministers.

Salary Committee pushes for Rebecca and Samira to receive same pay as ministers (Photo: Getty Images)

Source: UGC

“ The Committee recommends that the support extended to spouses of Presidents/former Presidents/Vice Presidents be regularized and included in the privileges of Presidents/Vice Presidents/Presidents/ Vice Presidents/Former Vice Presidents,” stated the Committee in their June 2020 as reported by Whatsup News.

The Committee, headed by Professor Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu justified their recommendation saying the John President Kufuor had introduced the extension of courtesies, including the payment of monthly allowances to spouses of former Heads of States/Presidents/Vice Presidents and that the gesture remained purely humanitarian and that First and Second Ladies were “evidently struggling to subsist” hence they must be rated on equal terms as cabinet ministers.

The five-member Presidential Emoluments Committee is Chaired by Prof. Yaa Ntiamoah-Baidu with Hon. Abraham Osei-Aidoo, Dr. Edward Kwapong, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae and Mrs. Stella Segbawu, as members.

In other news

The Ministry of Information has confirmed that the deadly Delta Variant of the Coronavirus has been recorded at Achimota School.

In a press engagement, the ministry revealed that 135 students of Achimota school have tested positive for covid-19, the majority of these cases being the Delta Variant.

An interview on 3FM, monitored by YEN claims that about 100 students of Achimota School tested positive of the Delta Variant of Covid 19 following a student exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19.

“We gather that an unconfirmed number of students have tested positive for the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus,” the PTA Chair of Achimota is reported to have stated to 3FM.

Delta Variant of Covid

The World Health Organization (WHO), has sounded an alarm over this contagious and deadly variant of the Coronavirus. Director-General of the WHO fears cases around the world – including mortalities – will rise astronomically if countries do not race in vaccinating their population.

Already in India, the UK and US, Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed as fears of a lockdown intensify in the United Kingdom.

The origin of the Delta Variant is India. The populous nation has had its hospitals overstretched, nearing collapse of health systems amid rising cases of over 500 deaths on a daily average.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen