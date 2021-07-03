- The U.S. has blacklisted a Ghanaian among most wanted online dating fraudsters

- Maxwell Atugba Abayeta is complicit in other cases of money laundering and wire fraud

- The 28-year-old Ghanaian man is resident of Tamale in the Northern Region

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Information has emerged of a 28-year-old Ghanaian staying in Tamale listed among the 30 most wanted online fraudsters in the United States.

Maxwell Atugba Abayeta, popularly known as Mawxell Peter, according to the United Stated Department of Justice, was indicted by the District Court of Tennessee with “conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, computer fraud and aggravated identity theft”.

28-year-old Tamale resident listed among 30-most-wanted online fraudsters in USA (Photo: Facebook)

Source: UGC

The Victim Witness Protection Program of the United States District Court of Tennessee has thus blacklisted Maxwell Atuguba Abayeta as month the over 30 persons complicit in online dating scams – with victims mostly in the United States.

“The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee is prosecuting numerous individuals in connection with an international fraud perpetrated, in part, through online dating websites. If you have sent or been asked to send money to or on behalf of the following, you may be a victim in this case,” excerpts of the statement read.

Name of Maxwell Peter circled in red on the Victim Witness Protection website of the US. District Court.

Source: Facebook

In other news

The Ministry of Information has disclosed that the deadly Delta Variant of the Coronavirus has been recorded “in a community” in Accra.

On their official Facebook page, the ministry revealed that all positive persons with the virus are healthy and fit as more details on this emerging story will be made to the nation on Sunday, July 4th.

Insider sources with YEN claims that about 100 students of Achimota School tested positive of the Delta Variant of Covid 19 following a student exhibiting symptoms of Covid-19.

“We gather that an unconfirmed number of students have tested positive for the Delta Variant of the Coronavirus,” the PTA Chair of Achimota is reported to have stated to 3FM.

Delta Variant of Covid

The World Health Organization (WHO), has sounded an alarm over this contagious and deadly variant of the Coronavirus. Director-General of the WHO fears cases around the world – including mortalities – will rise astronomically if countries do not race in vaccinating their population.

Already in India, the UK and US, Covid-19 cases have skyrocketed as fears of a lockdown intensify in the United Kingdom.

The origin of the Delta Variant is India. The populous nation has had its hospitals overstretched, nearing collapse of health systems amid rising cases of over 500 deaths on a daily average.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh