“Resurrect Pooley Before Pulling Out”: Top Kotoko Figure Tells Nsoatreman

Nsoatreman FC has announced its decision to pull out of the ongoing GPL, citing safety concerns

The death of Pooley, a prominent Kotoko supporter, sparked a temporary suspension of the league

The Ghana Football Association has yet to acknowledge the decision and concerns raised by Nsoatreman FC

A leading Asante Kotoko communications team member has questioned Nsoatreman FC's decision to withdraw from the Ghana Premier League, challenging them to ''revive'' the late Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong aka Pooley before they bow out of Ghana football.

In a shocking announcement on Friday, which is circulating on social media but not posted on any of the club's official channels, Nsoatreman FC declared their decision to withdraw from the ongoing GPL, citing concerns over the safety and security of their players and staff.

The club, currently sitting 14th on the league table with 21 points after 20 matches, has expressed its inability to continue competing in the league under the current circumstances. This move has sent shockwaves through the football community in Ghana, especially following the tragic events surrounding the death of a prominent Kotoko fan, Pooley, in Nsoatre.

A dark chapter in the GPL

The decision to pull out of the league follows the tragic killing of Pooley, a well-known fan of Asante Kotoko, during the match between Nsoatreman FC and Kotoko on February 2. The match was played at Nsoatreman’s home ground, and the incident occurred after tensions escalated betweeen both clubs. Pooley’s death prompted the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to suspend the league temporarily as the Ghana Police Service launched investigations into the incident.

The league eventually resumed last weekend, with Matchweek 24 fixtures announced by the GFA, but Nsoatreman’s home ground was changed as part of the punishment handed down by the GFA. Instead of playing in their home town of Nsoatre, the club was required to play its home fixtures in Bibiani.

The GFA’s decision was meant to send a strong message about fan violence and the responsibility of clubs to ensure the safety of everyone involved in the game following the death of the Kotoko fanatic who was picked as the club's greatest ever supporter by an ex-Kotoko board member.

Aftermath of Pooley's death

Nsoatreman FC’s official statement revealed the primary reason behind their decision: the inability to guarantee the safety of their players when traveling to away games. While the death of Pooley was a shocking incident, it has had a lasting impact on the club’s confidence in the safety of their players in the league.

The club management noted that they could no longer take the risk of sending their players and staff to matches in hostile territories where the safety of the team was not guaranteed. Nsoatreman’s decision to withdraw has thus raised important questions about the broader issues of safety and security in Ghanaian football.

However, Adu Acheampong, a member of Kotoko's communications team, discussing the matter on Kumasi-based Silver FM said he will protest against any attempt by Nsoatreman to boycott the league.

''I will go to the GFA and protest against the decision. They were the reason why Pooley was killed, and so how can they now say they are withdrawing from the league. I do not get it. If they want to quit the league, they should resurrect Pooley for us before they exit. It is as simple as that,'' Adu Acheampong said.

The Impact on the Ghana Premier League

Nsoatreman FC’s withdrawal is a blow to the Ghana Premier League, both in terms of the competitive balance and the reputation of the league as a whole. The club, although struggling in the league standings, has been an important part of the competition since its promotion to the top flight, winning the FA Cup and taking part in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The decision to withdraw raises serious concerns about the stability of the league and its ability to attract and retain sponsors if such safety issues persist.

The incident also brings to light the need for better crowd control and improved safety protocols during matches. Many teams, particularly those with large fan bases, have had issues with fan violence in the past. Whether it’s rivalries between clubs like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak or clashes with smaller teams, the problem of crowd control has been an ongoing issue in Ghanaian football.

Moreover, the incident at Nsoatreman’s home ground could be seen as a wake-up call for the GFA and the clubs to invest more in security infrastructure. Although the GFA has promised to increase security measures by the introduction of the Enhanced Safety and Security Protocols 2025, it will require a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including the clubs, the Ghana Police Service, and local authorities, to create a safer environment for football.

What’s next for Nsoatreman FC?

For now, Nsoatreman FC’s future in the Ghana Premier League remains uncertain. The club has not yet announced any plans to return to the league, and it’s unclear whether they will be able to participate in future seasons. The financial and emotional toll on the players and staff following the tragic incident is also likely to influence their decision moving forward.

However, the club’s withdrawal also serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of football competitions when issues of safety and security are not adequately addressed. The hope is that Nsoatreman’s decision will serve as a catalyst for change, prompting both the GFA and the clubs to take more concrete steps toward ensuring that football matches in Ghana are safe and enjoyable for everyone.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, football administrator Oti Manu Joseph of Ghana Premier League side Gold Stars wants peace to prevail in Ghana football.

''I wish peace prevail in our football. This is what we have, the Ghana Premier League. That reported incident of gun attack against Nsoatreman FC during their home game in Bibiani against Samartex was not valid. We also heard the rumors but after the game the Police in Bibiani said nothing like that happened,'' Manu Joseph said.

Asante Kotoko defeat Legon Cities

YEN.com.gh earlier wrote the Asante Kotoko 2 Legon Cities 0 GPL match report as the Reds returned to action for their first competitive assignment following Pooley's demise.

