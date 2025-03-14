In an unexpected turn of events, Nsoatreman FC has announced its decision to withdraw from the Ghana Premier League

The club cited heartbreaking reasons for their irrevocable decision, which could have far-reaching consequences on the domestic league

For now, the ball is in the court of league authorities. Will the GFA intervene and find a resolution?

Nsoatreman FC has made the stunning decision to pull out of the Ghana Premier League.

The reigning FA Cup champions declared their withdrawal from all domestic competitions on Friday, March 14, following their latest league clash against Samartex.

Nsoatreman FC announced its decision to pull out of the Ghana Premier League eight days after Nan Pooley's burial. Photo credit: @Nsoatreman_FC and @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Nsoatreman announce decision to withdraw from GPL

In a statement shared on social media, the club expressed deep concerns over the welfare of its squad, prompting this drastic step.

"We write to respectfully withdraw from the ongoing Ghana Premier League and any other competitions organized by the GHANA FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION due to concerns over the security and safety of our players," the club announced.

Reason behind Nsoatreman's decision

The decision comes in the aftermath of violent incidents linked to their recent matches, notably against Asante Kotoko and Samartex.

These encounters, the club claims, escalated to levels that posed grave risks to its personnel.

"We are forced to take this decision due to recent events involving our matches with Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Samatex FC, which we officially wrote to your high office.

"In light of this, we can no longer guarantee the safety of our players; therefore, management and the board of directors are left with no choice but to prioritise the safety and security of our players by withdrawing from the League."

Although firm in their stance, Nsoatreman acknowledged the disruption their exit might cause and extended an apology.

"We regret any inconveniences this decision may cause."

Background: The tragedy that sparked the decision

This is not the first instance of Nsoatreman FC contemplating an exit from Ghana’s top flight.

In the wake of the tragic killing of Nana Pooley, a devoted Asante Kotoko supporter, speculation swirled about their possible withdrawal. However, the club quickly denied those reports at the time.

Nsoatreman FC are the reigning MTN FA Cup champions after beating Bofoakwa FC on post-match penalty shootouts. Photo credit: @MTNFACupGH/X.

Pooley’s gruesome murder occurred at the Nana Koramansah II Park, the home venue of Nsoatreman, during a league encounter between the club and Kotoko, per Ghanaweb.

Since that fateful day, the club has found itself at the centre of widespread condemnation, with sections of the football community blaming them for failing to prevent the incident.

Calls for justice have fueled tensions, making Nsoatreman a target of hostility.

Latest incident against Samartex

Tensions escalated further following their recent fixture against Samartex.

While en route to their adopted home in Bibiani, an individual allegedly attempted to divert the team bus toward Kukuom, Pooley’s hometown, demanding that the players be taken to the chief’s palace, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Swift intervention by law enforcement officers prevented what could have been another alarming confrontation, as the suspect was swiftly arrested.

What next for Nsoatreman?

Their withdrawal raises serious questions about the state of security in Ghanaian football and the GFA’s ability to protect clubs and players.

If Nsoatreman stands firm on this decision, it could have far-reaching consequences—not just for their own future, but for the credibility and safety of the domestic league.

Police give account of alleged Nsoatreman bus attack

