Twene Jonas, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, warned Ghanaians not to come to the US and noted how strict Trump was in his clamp down against illegal immigration

The social commentator made the video in the countryside, which came as a surprise to many people as he was based in New York

Twene Jonas shared the horrors of Trump's administration and how thousands of people had been deported from the country

Social media commentator Twene Jonas has cautioned Ghanaians against traveling to the US, citing strict immigration policies under Donald Trump’s administration.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he warned that illegal migration to the US has become increasingly dangerous, with thousands already deported.

Jonas, who is usually seen in New York, recorded the video from a countryside location, surprising many of his followers.

He explained that US immigration officers are aggressively enforcing deportation policies, making it risky for undocumented migrants to remain in the country. He urged Ghanaians seeking to leave their homeland to consider other destinations, such as Italy and other European countries.

His warning follows Trump’s latest plan to introduce a ‘gold card’ residency program, which will allow wealthy foreigners to buy the right to live and work in the US for $5 million. The program, expected to launch soon, will provide a pathway to citizenship for those who can afford it.

Since returning to office, Donald Trump has strengthened immigration laws, increasing deportations and giving authorities more power to detain undocumented migrants. His administration has reinstated and expanded previous policies, making it harder for people without proper documents to stay in the country.

Twene Jonas, who has previously expressed concerns about the risk of deportation, appeared even more worried in his latest video. His change in location and tone sparked reactions.

Twene Jonas's comments on deportation stirs debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

angel_gideon_mann said:

"One minute biaa trees namu! Next time, you will hasten slowly! Do you think life is easy for you to be insulting your elders?? Which experience do you have in life to be insulting the elderly? “If you exalt yourself, God will humble you”

boozim wrote:

"Cormort for der U dey L.I.E too much Joe Biden started the peace pact. Dis nobody dey fear am seff."

nanaqueci said:

"All that you are saying is true. That tells me, you are abreast with information. I salute you @twenejonas."

peacestan03 commented:

"😂 The bottom line. Wait until every thing calms down. But if you $5 million you can get here with everything. President trump just released that deal."

