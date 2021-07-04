Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, made the funeral of Gabby Otchere-Darko's a lively event father as he paid a tribute.

Gabby's father, Barima Okyere Boateng was laid to rest on Saturday, July 3, 2021, with Sarkodie among those who paid tributes.

Photo source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Instead of reading his tribute like regular folks, the rapper decided to use his rap dexterity to weave his tribute into a song.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Highest rapper did a freestyle rap on the popular Oye song after the choir had sung the first verse.

See the video as shared on Instagram:

Source: Yen