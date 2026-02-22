Promasidor Ghana staff held a vigil in honour of engineer Charles Amissah, a man denied care by three hospitals

Charles Amissah, a 29-year-old, succumbed after being refused emergency treatment at major hospitals in Accra

Ghanaians on social media shared their thoughts on the demise of Charles Amissah and also condoled with the family

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Staff of Promasidor Ghana held a vigil in honour of Charles Amissah, the engineer who lost his life after three top government hospitals denied him emergency care.

Charles Amissah's image went viral as a missing person. During the search, it became known that he had become a hit-and-run victim who died after being denied emergency care by three major hospitals in Accra.

The late Charles Amissah's colleagues hold a vigil in his honour. Photo credit: @gossips24tv/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The death of the 29-year-old was confirmed by his family.

Amissah was an engineer who was working at Promasidor Ghana Limited at North Industrial Area in Accra. He was involved in a road accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6. But after trying for hours to get emergency care after being transported by an ambulance, he was told there were no beds in the three major hospitals he visited.

The hospitals that denied him care have been detailed as the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Charles Amissah's colleagues wore black attire and stood on the compound of their workplace while they honoured the memory of their loved one. They sang, prayed and paid tributes to Charles Amissah.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens mourn passing of Ghanaian engineer

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @gossips24tv on TikTok. Read them below.

akokosumailabulga1 said:

"They thought he was an Okada rider."

Afua_Priscy🧡 said:

"This is very sad ooh, hmmm, a country called Ghana."

evansakwasiboaten wrote:

"This country called Ghana, I always pray against hospital and police case if you don't have money, forget."

ELYN said:

"The things lacking in our hospitals eeerrrhhh. We always go for BLS&ACLS training, yet how many of the hospitals have Defibrillators?? When you have leaders who priorities cathedral and sanitary pads over healthcare. Ghana has a long way to go."

Danny boy wrote:

"This bed issues must be looked into by the president, because it has caused many lives in this country, and those pretending there are no beds must be punished."

2Piedee said:

"I now understand why the owner of St Michael's Hospital stopped donating to hospitals but built the state of the art hospital. 🤔🤔🤔."

ohenewaa41 wrote:

"It's not the lack of beds that killed him, it's wickedness and ignorance that took his life. They could have used the stretcher in the ambulance."

Adlin Osafo wrote:

"My mother died at Kotoka Airport because there was no ambulance. A whole international airport."

cee 1 said:

"The person whose father provides beds for hospitals' son died because of a lack of beds in the hospital, hmmm, Ama GH."

Majorie🩷 wrote:

"The sad twist is, his dad was the one who donated beds to hospitals in Ghana way back 💔."

Source: YEN.com.gh