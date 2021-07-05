An eyewitness at the Makola Fires has shared a sad story

Kojo Asante, with the handle 'Mister Asante', claimed that the fire service didn't have water and fuel in their tenders

His accounts had drawn a lot of reactions

An individual believed to be a witness when fire swept through some parts of the Makola market in Accra has shared how long it took fire tenders to show up to attend to the fire.

On Monday, July 5, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported a viral video that showed thick smoke was emanating from stores adjacent to the Georgina Stores Complex close to the Makola Shopping Mall 2.

Makola Fire: Service personnel showed up late because they had no water and fuel. Photo source: Screenshot (Youtube: sharklinton Raks)

Kojo Asante, a Twitter user with the handle Mister_Asante in a series of posts claimed that the nearest fire service didn't have water and fuel in their trucks to help fight the fire.

He added that it took over an hour after the report was made for the fire service to get to the Makola market.

"Building (opposite Makola Shopping Mall) about 300m away from the Fire Service Station is on fire! People run to the Fire Station only to be told there is no fuel and water in the Fire Trucks! This is like one of the main Fire Stations in Accra," reads part of the tweets by Asante.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions to the claims.

Benoni wrote: "There are just here o ….the fire broke out very small now the whole building is in damm fire"

Quabena John commented: "Government property paaa eii, so dey don't have any card dat can allow dem to get fuel from any petrol station in the country?"

Kamal has depressing news: "Bro 300m sef long o A sure say dema pipe holes sef go reach makola with no stress."

Paakwesi decided to talk about accountability: "nothing is really working and no one holds any one accountable sigh!!!"

