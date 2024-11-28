Afronita, in an interview, spoke about the progress she has made since she founded her Afrostar Kids Academy

The former DWP Academy member said over 200 kids have joined her Afrostar Kids Academy since she founded it

Afronita added that her dance academy equips the kids with moral values and other skills as well as dance lessons

Ghanaian dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah, popularly known as Afronita, has opened up about her Afrostar Kids Academy.

The talented dancer founded her renowned dance academy after finishing as a finalist with Abigail Dromo in the 2024 edition of the Britain's Got Talent competition.

Afronita speaks about Afrostar Kids Academy

In an interview with prominent media personality Giovani Caleb on TV3's Showbiz 360 show, dancer Afronita shared that the purpose of creating her academy was to train a young generation of dancers who want to follow in his footsteps.

The talented dancer said over 200 kids have joined her Afrostar Kids Academy since she founded it. She noted that she plans to expand her dance academy and unearth talents globally.

The former DWP Academy member said her dance academy equips the kids with moral values and other essential skills in addition to the dance lessons they receive.

"Afrostar Kids Academy is basically a home for kids in Ghana and, God willing, soon globally who have a passion for dance. It is not just about the dance. It is more of me training them, teaching them little core values, discipline, respect, even how to speak publicly, how to present themselves in public, basically building a brand for each and every single child."

Afronita said she had made significant progress with the Afrostar Kids Academy since its founding in April. She added that her academy accepts children ages 3 to 12.

Watch the video below:

Afronita's comments about academy stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Lois Darling commented:

"She's showing working😍. Stargyal for a reason🔥💖."

Akua Otiwah said:

"I follow her, and I have seen progress in these kids in terms of dance, confidence and maturity. Wow."

Jean Marie Ruth Ashley commented:

"Stargyal for many reasons 💖💖🥰🥰."

Hajia Kiptiya said:

"International super star baako p3💖💖💖."

Susana commented:

"Please come and open the school in Italy (Genova). I love you, my baby ❤️💕."

Afronita visits her biggest fan in Uganda

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita visited social media sensation and dancer T Afrokid at the Kyaka II Refugee camp.

Their teams went shopping at a local supermarket for essentials before setting off on the four-hour trip to the refugee camp.

The Ugandan sensation hurriedly embraced Afronita and shed tears after she arrived at the refugee camp with her entourage.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

