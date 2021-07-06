D-Black has shared some photos of the last moments he shared with Castro

After posting the photos, he added an emotional caption to it to mark the 7th anniversary of the Toffee singer's disappearance

Today marks exactly 7 years after the disappearance of Castro and Janet Bandu

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Desmond Blackmore famed as D-Black, has posted photos of the last moments he spent with musician Theophilus Tagoe famed as Castro.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of the Vera singer, D-Black shared photos that had him and Castro in them.

One of the photos saw Castro standing behind D-Black as they posed for the camera while flaunting hand gestures.

Another photo saw the two musicians holed up with some others as they had some drinks while wearing matching clothes.

Checks also revealed that one of the photos shared by D-Black was from the time the duo was shooting a music video for one of their songs.

After posting the photos, D-Black captioned them: "The last few weeks spent with Fiifi ~ 2014 @castrounderfire" and added the clasped hand and dove emojis.

Many fans and followers of the 'Enjoyment Minister' took to the comment section to react to the photos.

prepre_bae came in with the comment: "Really miss him the only Ghanaian musician I love rest well man"

oseikromdrill also wrote: "Rest in power @castrounderfire"

tonnero1 also commented: "World wide castro"

dennislancelot had this to say: "lost forever castro"

Meanwhile, a new video making rounds on social media has shown a young man singing who looks just like missing Ghanaian singer Theophilus Tagoe famed as Castro da Destroyer.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram. the young man who sported the same hairstyle as Castro, was seen on a compound of a house standing in front of a car.

He was being videoed as he sang hit song Adonai which had legendary rapper, Sarkodie on it as well.

