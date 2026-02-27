It was a sad sight at the funeral of Charles Amissah, the engineer who died after being allegedly denied care by three hospitals

Madam Susanna Sagoe, in a tribute, expressed deep pain over losing her son under such painful circumstances

She highlighted how the healthcare system failed to protect her son, despite having two of her daughters working as medical doctors

Madam Susanna Sagoe, the mother of Charles Amissah, the 29-year-old engineer, moved many to tears with her powerful tribute at her son’s funeral.

In the tribute read on her behalf, the grieving mother stated that despite Charles having two siblings who are medical doctors dedicated to serving the nation and ensuring proper healthcare, the system failed her son when he needed it most:

"This loss is even harder to bear because the very system meant to preserve life failed you. Among my children are two medical doctors who have dedicated their lives serving this country, caring for patients daily, and trusting in the healthcare system. Yet, when it mattered most, the system could not save you."

She emphasised that no family should have to endure losing a loved one under such circumstances:

"This grief is layered with heartbreak and unanswered questions, the agony of knowing that despite knowledge, training, and faith in the system, my son could not be shielded from suffering. No family should endure such pain. No life should be lost in circumstances that leave loved ones wondering if more could have been done. No mother should be burying her son."

Charles Amissah worked with Promasidor Ghana Limited at the North Industrial Area in Accra before his passing.

The 29-year-old died in a road accident at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass on February 6 after being knocked down by a vehicle.

Efforts to get him urgent medical treatment failed after the Police Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital reportedly refused him care, citing a lack of available beds.

Korle-Bu interdicts staff over Charles Amissah saga

The management of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has interdicted four members of its medical staff over their alleged failure to provide emergency care to a patient who recently died at the facility.

The hospital, in a statement issued on Monday, 23 February 2026, confirmed that two doctors and two nurses have been interdicted following the incident.

The statement added that a committee had been formed to investigate the events leading to the patient’s death.

Afadjato South MP was denied a hospital bed

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Afadjato South Member of Parliament, Frank Afriyie, detailed how his status as an MP got him special treatment at a hospital.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he stated that he was initially denied a hospital bed after collapsing at home and being rushed to a health facility.

Health workers only attended to him after his wife informed them of his position as an MP.

